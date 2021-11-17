MISSOULA — Two of Hamilton's top runners from the dominant Class A cross country, and the track and field team, are sticking in the western part of the Treasure State for college.

Lane Cole and Colter Kirkland signed their national letters of intent to run for the University of Montana after the two played a key part in the Broncs' boys A state cross country title this past October.

Cole will run both track and cross country while Kirkland will just run track, according to an email from Hamilton activities director Travis Blome.

The Broncs torched the course at the UM golf course in Missoula with a low score of 38, beating out second-place Hardin's 83 points by a wide margin. Cole finished fourth in 16:47.04 and Kirkland took fifth in 16:54.46 as part of a trio of Broncs in the top five.

During the last track season in the spring the two were dominant as Hamilton took that title too. Cole took first in the 3,200-meter, second in the 800m, fourth in the 1,600m and was on the second-place 4x400m relay team. Kirkland finished third in the pole vault, was on that second-place 4x400m team, won the 1,600m and he won the 800m.

