HELENA — Karis Brightwings-Pease was the only female runner to break the 19-minute barrier Thursday at the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational, winning the No. 1 girls race by nearly 30 seconds with a time of 18 minutes, 52.55 seconds.
By far the fastest female runner on a perfect afternoon at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Brightwings-Pease was also the youngest.
Just an eighth-grader, Brightwings-Pease anchored an effort that saw Hardin runners win the top three girls races to capture the meet title, ahead of Class AA schools like Missoula Hellgate, Bozeman and Kalispell Flathead.
“I really like the competition because it makes me better every race,” Brightwings-Pease said postrace.
“I’ve been training almost my whole life. I’ve just been running since I was a little kid…I love cross country a lot. It feels good to be running.”
Mariah Aragon, a junior, bested her competition in the No. 2 race by 26 seconds (19:15.76), while senior Ellyse Moccasin finished 23 seconds ahead of Bozeman Gallatin’s Avery Childre in the No. 3 event with a time of 20:05.50.
“I was really praying the entire time,” Aragon said of her race. “My dad talked to me before I ran, he said to say, ‘I’m anointed to run.’ So that whole time when I was struggling, I was like, ‘I’m anointed to run, I can do this.’ I just took off and ran my race.”
“I stayed behind the girls in the front, but didn’t let them get too far. I was just feeling so good, I ended up surging past that front girl. The second mile, I started catching up to the boys.”
Winning, or as Aragon put it, “dominating”, is nothing new for the Hardin girls team this season.
Winners of at least five meets thus far, the Bulldogs placed all seven of their female runners in the top five of their respective races at the 7 of 7, easily beating Columbia Falls and Corvallis, the two teams that finished ahead of Hardin at last season’s Class A state meet.
Aragon said her teammates are quick to encourage and motivate one another and that the talent level is through the roof.
That, of course, begins and ends with Brightwings-Pease.
“It’s really awesome to see such a young athlete be able to run that fast,” Aragon said of her middle school-aged teammate. “I’m really proud of her as a teammate.”
Last year’s state runner-up Missoula Sentinel topped the boys standings Thursday.
Keagen Crosby finished fourth in the No. 1 race with a time of 16:19.38, while senior Callum Coots posted a 16:46.48 to place third in the No. 2 battle.
The Spartans did not capture a top-4 race victory, but placed no lower than fourth in those four races after claiming the No. 6 and No. 7 races with Ben Shaules (17:29.29) and Samuel McCarter (17:41.19).
Bozeman’s boys team swept the top three races, leaning on the two fastest cross country runners in the state to do so.
Without each other’s in-race motivation to drive them, senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil still eased away from the pack to win their respective No. 1 and No. 2 races.
“I just take it one turn at a time,” Neil said of his race mindset. “Usually I have my teammate Weston up there with me, but this time it was just me. I was just trying to stay focused and keep up the pace.”
Neil cracked the 16-minute mark with a 15:45.51, while Brown ran a 4:53.88 first mile to help build a nearly 30-second cushion over second-place Finneas Colescott in the No. 1 race.
Through Thursday, Brown and Neil have a 22-second advantage on Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg atop the Montana boys cross country leaderboard.
Provided they get solid days from runners down the lineup, the Hawks seem poised for a shot at the Class AA state title behind their studs.
“It’s fun knowing that, every single race, I have someone pushing me and that it’s not gonna be someone else. It’s gonna be one of my teammates that I can try to catch every race,” Neil said.
“It makes me faster.”
Great Falls finished sixth on the boys side behind first place finishes in the No. 4 and No. 5 races.
Ryan Harrington, a junior who entered with the fifth-best boys time in the state, ran the No. 4 race, finishing more than a minute ahead of his competition, before bolting to a soccer match.
“Usually I'm the No. 1 runner, so I knew coming into this race that I was just gonna go out there and try to run against the clock,” Harrington said. “I thought it went well. I was just trying to get a good workout in before state.”
For Helena High and Capital, Thursday’s meet was the teams’ first home event of the season.
The Bengal boys tied with Billings West for third, while Capital claimed 10th.
Henry Ballinger, who transferred from Capital this summer, placed ninth for the Bengals in the No. 1 race with a time of 16:41.60.
He said it wasn’t too weird racing against some of his former teammates, considering that’s what he did during his Bruins career, but it was different seeing them in their Capital colors while he donned his Bengals gear.
“I was hanging with the back of the pack until [the] two-mile [mark], and then I just turned it on,” Ballinger said of his race.
“This course is so hard because it’s like rolling hills, so if you go too fast, you’re done. You gotta keep it really conservative and hit every hill and keep your stride.”
Henry Sund placed fifth in the No. 2 race for Helena High and freshman Dylan Hill took third in the No. 3 race (17:03.95).
Capital’s No. 1 Brody Romano brought home 13th (17:06.48), while Keiran Boyle had the best finish of the day for the Bruin boys with a fourth in the No. 2 race (16:59.29).
On the girls side, Capital earned an eighth-place finish, while Helena High placed 11th.
Capital’s Emma Compton finished 15th in the No. 1 race with a time of 20:46.81.
“Emma ran that race really smart,” Bruins head coach Anna Doran said. “I’ve been with Emma since her freshman year and to see her come out and have a performance she was proud of today – she had the best outcome that I could have expected.”
No. 2 June Lay (11th, 21:17.23), No. 3 Claire Boutilier (9th, 21:31.55) and No. 4 Cadence Hatten (5th, 21:25.08) rounded out the top-4 for the Bruin girls.
“These girls have one of the closest margins in the state,” Doran said. “To see them run individually today was really impressive because they usually have each other to run with.”
“They did a heck of a job today.”
Bengals No. 1 runner Alivia Thunstrom placed 21st (21:22.37) and Ella Irey brought home 16th in the No. 2 race with a time of 21:53.94.
The full meet results can be found here.
