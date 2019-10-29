BILLINGS — When Journey Erickson was a freshman at Hardin, she didn’t know a high school cross country program could win a team state title. She figured each runner competed for individual trophies and that was it.
Four years later, the Hardin girls cross country program is celebrating its fourth straight Class A state team title. It’s the first Hardin athletic program to win four straight state championships, according to cross country coach Cindy Farmer.
Hardin experienced running success before this four-peat, but it wasn’t some cross country hotbed. The Bulldogs earned one girls cross country title (in 1991) before 2016.
The recent dominance, which continued on Saturday in Great Falls, can be attributed to the ability of Hardin’s runners and the guidance of Farmer.
“I think the reason we do so well is because our main focus is the team,” Erickson told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Coach Farmer, she’s absolutely amazing. She pushes us every single practice even when we don’t want her to.
“She set the bar, and we try each year to get it.”
No Hardin girl has won an individual title at the previous four State A meets. Khylah Two Leggins’ third-place finish last October is the closest any Bulldog has come to first place during that stretch. Hardin’s best girls runner on Saturday was junior Libby Nedens, who placed 10th and crossed the finish line nearly two minutes after winner Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton.
Farmer is certainly not opposed to coaching an individual champion, and several Hardin girls were displeased with their times at Eagle Falls Golf Club. But the team enters each meet with a more complex strategy than simply hoping each girl runs as fast as she can.
The Bulldogs use a “pack mentality” and “draft off each other” when they race, Farmer said. One Hardin runner will get out to a lead and use a signal, like hitting her hip, to tell a teammate to race ahead. This game plan helps the Bulldogs push each other and increases the odds that the top five (the runners who contribute to the team score) will all finish near the top.
Behind Nedens on Saturday were fellow juniors Two Leggins (13th place) and Marion Hugs (14th), senior Ivery Fritzler (16th) and Libby’s freshman sister Sophie Nedens (18th).
“We might eventually have a state individual runner,” Farmer said, “but with the way these girls run, they’re just a team.”
The Hardin boys finished second at the state meet, 22 points behind Columbia Falls.
Farmer needed some time to develop this team-centric strategy and build Hardin’s cross country culture. She’s in her 14th year as head coach, and the program took almost a decade to gain state title-level depth and talent.
Competing for Farmer has its fun moments, she and her runners said, but Hardin cross country has been businesslike under her direction.
“She prepares us mentally and physically,” Hugs said. “She’s really passionate about running. She’s really good at her job. She’s just amazing.”
The cross country teams got back to Hardin around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and their buses were greeted by “miles of cars” honking their horns and flashing their lights, Libby Nedens said. When they got back to school, the girls hopped into a fire truck and rode around town, receiving more love from Hardin residents.
The Bulldogs were happy to sit atop the fire truck even though Saturday’s conditions were frigid and snowy. Fire truck rides are a Hardin post-state title tradition, and the cross country teams follow strict routines — a trait that comes directly from Farmer. When asked if she was thinking about a fifth straight girls title, she knocked on wood.
A 2020 championship is no guarantee, but Hardin is in a good position. Hugs, Two Leggins and the Nedens sisters will all be back, as will promising underclassmen such as Azalea Torralba, who placed 32nd on Saturday.
Erickson began her Hardin career not knowing a high school cross country program could win a team title. She’ll graduate without knowing what it’s like to lose one.
Bulldogs raise MMIW awareness
Before Saturday’s State A meet, Hardin senior Keyshawn Rogers asked Farmer if he and his teammates could paint a red hand print on their faces to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Ingenious Women (MMIW), specifically former Hardin student Kaysera Stops Pretty Places. Farmer and her assistants happily said yes, and all of the Hardin boys ran the race with a red hand painted around their mouths.
Hugs and senior alternate Latisha Not Afraid were the only Hardin girls who sported the hand print (their teammates abstained mainly because they didn’t want to disrupt their routines, per Farmer and Erickson).
Marion Hugs had planned to paint her face months before the state meet, she said. Her uncle went missing years ago.
“There are a lot of people, both men and women, who go missing,” Hugs said. “I thought I needed to bring more attention to that topic.”
