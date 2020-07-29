HAVRE — Two familiar names have been tabbed to fill the vacant volleyball and cross country coaching positions at Havre High School.
The Havre Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Stephanie Huse as volleyball coach and Kari Filius to lead cross country. Both have been longtime assistants and will be making their head coaching debuts.
Filius is a member of the Montana State-Northern Hall of Fame for her basketball exploits as Kari Fike. She has been a longtime assistant coach for basketball and cross country at Havre.
Huse's husband, Shawn, coaches men's basketball at MSU-Northern.
