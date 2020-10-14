HAVRE — Sports will continue at Havre High School in the wake of the Board of Trustees' decision Tuesday to shift to remote learning until Oct. 28, but guidelines for spectators will be tightened due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Havre Daily News reported Wednesday that more than 20 cases of COVID-19 related to the school district have been confirmed since Sept. 20. The paper said 28 students and six staff in the district have tested positive, with 151 students and 28 staff members in quarantine.
High school principal and activities director Brian Kessler said in a Facebook post that only two tickets will be permitted per player, coach and manager for the remainder of the season. No student tickets or vehicle passes will be sold, he said.
"I know it stinks," Kessler wrote, "but the alternative was to put a hold on seasons, effectively ending two of our sports at the same time."
Kessler encouraged vigilance among athletes and coaches, including wearing masks at all times unless a player is involved in a strenuous activity.
"It has been great to see the success we have had so far with our programs," he wrote. "Let's keep it up and finish our seasons out."
The Blue Ponies football team is scheduled to play at Sidney at 7 p.m. Friday and play host to Billings Central at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 to finish the regular season. The volleyball team has six matches remaining in its regular season.
