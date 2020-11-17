HELENA – Capital High cross-country standout Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh signed her letter of intent Tuesday to attend Westminster College.
Before making it official during her signing day on the Helena Capital campus, Rohrer-Fitzhugh said she made up her mind about a week ago that she would run for the NAIA school in Salt Lake City.
"I've spent a lot of time in Salt Lake City, so I'm really comfortable with the area," said the soon-to-be sports psychology major. "I love the team, the coach and the school. It was kind of a perfect fit."
When Emma arrives on campus in August 2021, she will be joining her sister, Hannah, another Capital grad. It was Hannah who originally alerted Westminster coach Dan Quinn of Emma.
"My sister runs for Westminster, so it was kind of through her that I got to know the coach a little bit," Emma said. "So he's been following me since my freshman year."
After a strong showing at the state meet in Kalispell earlier this month, when Emma placed 26th (21:18), she hopes to be able to compete in track during the spring semester.
"I pole vaulted my freshman and sophomore years and I was planning on doing middle distance (400, 800, 1 mile)," she said.
