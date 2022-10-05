HELENA — Thursday’s meet, the annual Capital City 7 of 7 Cross Country Invitational at Bills Roberts Golf Course, is dubbed the “junior-varsity state meet” and offers a competitive environment for those on JV to showcase their talents, or those athletes on the fringe of varsity to plead their case why they belong on the state meet roster.
Made up of seven different varsity races, culminating in one battle of each team’s best, the meet offers a unique format that allows coaches to hone in on two athletes at a time (one boy, one girl) for the entirety of a race.
“It really allows us to dial into that kid and observe that kid competing on an individual level,” Jesse Zentz, Helena High’s girls cross country coach, said. “We really get to see how they’ll perform not surrounded by their teammates, which is important.
“This meet is such a cool and unique format that they each kinda get to be under the spotlight for 15-20 minutes.”
The meet begins at noon with a girls junior-varsity race, followed by the boys JV race at 1 p.m.
The varsity No. 7 race (boys and girls combined) is slated to start at 1:45, followed every 30 minutes by the next group, until the No. 1 runners get underway at 4:45.
Below you can get to know who will be competing for Helena High and Capital and gain some insight on the cross country programs:
Helena High Bengals
Top boys times entering meet*: Henry Ballinger – 16:25.9 (#16); Henry Sund – 16:32.8 (#20); Dylan Hill – 16:58.3 (#32); Elliot Stimpson – 17:01.5 (#33); Jake Matthews – 17:12.1 (#44)
Top girls times entering meet: Ella Irey – 20:57.1 (#43); Alivia Thunstrom – 21:03.0 (#50)
Boys race order: #7 – Ian Rasmann, #6 – Taylor Parisot, #5 – Jake Matthews, #4 – Elliot Stimpson, #3 – Dylan Hill, #2 – Henry Sund, #1 – Henry Ballinger
Girls race order: #7 – Lexi Erdahl, #6 – Margaret McDonald, #5 – Caoimhe Gallagher, #4 – Solveig Mohr, #3 – Bria Plant, #2 – Ella Irey, #1 – Alivia Thunstrom
* – times and rankings according to athletic.net and presented as top Class AA times (top-50)
Zentz brings a young Bengals girls team into the first home meet of the season.
Lexi Erdahl is the lone senior on a varsity roster that includes four sophomores. Ella Irey is one of the leaders in that underclassmen group and broke the 21-minute barrier last week in Butte.
“We’ve kinda been waiting to see that all year long,” Zentz said of Irey. “She’s young, like most of our girls team, but she really opened our eyes in Butte. Really, we just have an awesome pack of young girls who are learning on the go.”
“It’s really exciting to see Ella take that next step. We really wanted to see her take that step this year, so when we move on from here, she’ll know a little bit more what she’s capable of.”
Alivia Thunstrom has the only other top-50 time in the state among Bengal girls. Behind her in the lineup is a junior in Brianna Plant and three sophomores.
This is a team that had never raced together at the varsity level before this season, according to Zentz, and it’s a group that, for the most part, is developing together as they mature as runners and adapt to the high school workload.
“What I really like to see in those kids who make that next step between their freshman and sophomore year and sophomore and junior year is that mental side of it,” Zentz said. “Just learning how to cope with the discomfort that comes with running distance. Just really getting a little bit more mature on the mental aspect.”
“When they see that they have some ability and potential in it, and they kinda see that progression in their first year, that’s usually when they get a little more hungry and they’re willing to make sacrifices to be more consistent. If they’re more consistent in life, they can be consistent in practice and competition.”
The Bengal boys are led by the Henry duo – senior Henry Ballinger and sophomore Henry Sund.
Ballinger placed 34th at state a year ago as a Helena Capital Bruin (transferred to Helena High this summer), while Sund took home 48th. This year, with state right around the corner, they’ve each posted top-20 Class AA times.
Dylan Hill is a freshman who just broke the 17-minute barrier and is looking to build upon that Thursday, while Elliot Stimpson and Jake Matthews have shown speed, posting times within striking distance of that feat.
Helena Capital Bruins
Top boys times entering meet: Keiran Boyle – 16:11.8 (#12); Brody Romano – 16:24.2 (#15)
Top girls times entering meet: June Lay – 20:22.1 (#25); Emma Compton – 20:24.0 (#28); Claire Boutilier – 20:24.2 (#29); Cadence Hatten – 20:52.2 (#39); Destiny Vogl – 21:01.7 (#47)
Boys race order: #7 – Henry Lay, #6 – Ian Flynn, #5 – Christian Lecce, #4 – Evan Colberg, #3 – Jaret Dushin, #2 – Keiran Boyle, #1 – Brody Romano
Girls race order: #7 – Anya Cox, #6 – Greta Standish-McKay, #5 – Destiny Vogl, #4 – Cadence Hatten, #3 – Claire Boutilier, #2 – June Lay, #1 – Emma Compton
Brody Romano was Capital’s top finisher at state last season (23rd), nearly matching his 22nd-place result as a sophomore. Keiran Boyle posted a mid-50s and high-60s place finish those same two years.
As seniors, the pair are dark horse candidates for the individual state title, and at the very least, could help the Bruins improve last season’s seventh-place finish at the big meet.
“Keiran and Brody are such amazing young men and it has been an absolute pleasure to see them evolve as well-rounded human beings and outstanding competitors the past four years,” Chris Beskid, Capital’s boys cross country coach, said. “They are both confident, thoughtful and hard-working guys who embody the team philosophy of dedication, personal improvement and having fun.”
“Their diligent training over the years and refined race approach have provided a perfect blueprint for our younger runners of how to be successful in this sport. I can't say enough about the dedication and positivity they have brought to our team day in and day out.”
Capital has some younger talent behind its two seniors, athletes who are new to the varsity level, but according to their coach, are poised for some big results in the next two-plus weeks as they continue to take steps forward.
Expect the Bruin boys to race relaxed and loose Thursday. Beskid said the race approach is as simplified as possible and it’s all about letting hard work pay off in the moment.
“Smiles and improvement,” Beskid said of goals for his boys on Thursday. “If they're having fun and setting personal bests, I don't think there is a better way to describe success in cross country.”
Senior Emma Compton, a 28th-place finisher at state a year ago, will participate in the No. 1 race on Thursday.
Sophomore Claire Boutilier turned in a nearly identical time as Compton at the Butte Invitational, setting a personal record in the process.
Boutilier was a 27th-place finisher at state as a freshman last year as current freshman June Lay hopes to replicate or improve that accomplishment with the 25th-best time in Class AA entering Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.