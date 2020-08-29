HELENA — For many athletes at Helena High and Capital, running at Siebel Soccer Fields Saturday in the Queen City dual, was the first foray into true competition in months.
Since the MHSA canceled the remainder of the state basketball tournaments last March and spring sports soon after, Saturday offered the chance many have been waiting for.
"These kids have been waiting to compete for eight months," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "I think for all of us coaches, it was just exciting to see them race again and the folks here watching in their cars, just to see these kids get that opportunity again was really exciting."
After Helena Public Schools confirmed a positive test for COVID-19 within the Helena High cross country program earlier this week, it was uncertain whether the time trial would be held or not.
But, according to Zentz, the Bengals were able to resume workouts Thursday and through it all, he was impressed with his student-athletes.
"We got the all clear on Wednesday and had our first real practice Thursday," Zentz said. "We have some kids that aren't able to compete for 14 days, but they will be back with us. They are doing their best to keep their training going on their own. I think the kids handled it incredibly well and feel strongly that we demonstrated we can handle a situation like that."
As far as the competition, Kylie Hartnett came away with first-place on the girls side of things, following a time of 20:14 for the defending Class AA state champion. Odessa Zentz was second (21:13.9) and Rylie Shoenield was third (21:13.9) for the Bengals, who were third as a team last season in AA.
With the top three finishers, the Helena girls were able to win the crosstown meet with 22 points compared to 33 for Capital, but Bruins were able to notch the fourth and fifth-place finishers in Emma Compton (4th, 21:52) and Emma Roher-Fitzhugh (5th, 21:52).
"It was fantastic," Capital head coach Anna Doran said. "We are a much stronger team this season and for our seniors, getting out there was everything. Our whole team has stayed positive under the current circumstances. We didn't know if today was going to happen and it did and it was so much fun."
In the boys competition, Capital was stellar and took home each of the top five finishers in the varsity competition led by Henry Ballinger who won the race with a time of 18:16.
Brody Romano was second for the Bruins after running the course in 18:27 and in third place was Tyler Jost (18:53). Carlin Onstad was fourth (19:18) and Jacob Curry finished fifth (19:29).
The top finishers for Helena High were Ethan Nelson, who was sixth after a time of 19:29 and Dallin Christensen who took seventh (19:54).
"It was really nice to give them the opportunity to compete," Capital boys head coach Chris Beskid said. "Especially after them having this long layoff from track. We are just so happy each day we are able to compete."
Queen City XC Dual
Girls
Helena 22, Helena Capital 33
Varsity finishers
1. Kylie Hartnett, Helena 20:14.0; 2 Odessa Zentz, Helena 21:13.8; 3. Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena 21:13.9; 4 Emma Compton, Capital 21:52.1; 5. Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Capital 21:52.4; 6. Carly Ryan, Helena 22:12.0; 7. Ellie Doran, Capital 23:02.8; 8. Katie Sheridan, Capital 23:02.9; 9. Nina Bracht-Bedell, Capital 23:10.0; 10. Annie Menden, Helena 23:44.0; 11. Ella Krumm, Capital 24:11.0; 12. Molly Harmon, Capital 24:36.0; 13. Maddy Murgel, Helena 24:41.0;14. Downing Claire Helena 24:58.0
Boys
Capital 15, Helena 46
Varsity finishers
1. Henry Ballinger, Capital 18:16.0; 2. Brody Romano, Capital 18:27.0; 3. Tyler Jost, Capital 18:53.0; 4. Carlin Onstad, Capital 19:18.0; 5. Jacob Curry, Capital 19:29.0; 6. Ethan Nelson, Helena 19:29.1,; 7. Dallin Christensen, Helena 19:54.0; 8. Keiran Boyle, Capital 20:04.0; 9. Charlie Michaletz, Capital 20:12.0; 10. Adam Ryland-Davis, Helena 20:14.0; 11. Mason Roush, Helena 20:19.0; 12. Trey Schlepp, Helena 20:54.0; 13. Ian Rasmann, Helena 21:21.0; 14. Taylor Parisot, Helena 21:51.0.
