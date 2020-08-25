HELENA — Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon confirmed a positive test for COVID-19 within the Helena High cross country program Tuesday.
"There is a positive test within the cross country program at Helena High," McMahon said. "The Helena School District will always act with caution for children. So we have suspended the program to allow for the local health authorities to do their contact tracing and we await word from them on the recommended next steps."
In the meantime, that means no practices or competitions for the Helena High cross country program, which was supposed to compete in a time trial with Helena Capital this Saturday.
The Deer Lodge cross country team is also in quarantine for two weeks due to a positive test.
As far as what happens with athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19, the MHSA touched on this subject in its last executive board meeting. Here's what the rule for returning states:
"Any MHSA activity participant who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 cannot return to play until he/she is evaluated by a licensed health care professional, and has written clearance to return to play by both the county health department and a licensed health care professional."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.