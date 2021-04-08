HELENA — Trystan Brewer's days in a Helena High uniform are coming to a close. However, that doesn't mean his time as a runner is ending.
In fact, after signing his NAIA letter of intent with Montana Tech to compete in cross country and track, it's just beginning.
"It's definitely exciting," Brewer said. "It came up pretty fast. I didn't expect it to be this exciting but now that it's here, it's really enjoyable."
Brewer said he chose Montana Tech because he wanted to pursue an engineering degree. He also liked the chance to stay close to home.
"I'm excited to get to run with some of the people I have run with in the past," Brewer said. "But it will be fun to meet new people and be in a different town than Helena."
While Brewer put pen to paper on Thursday at Helena High, he still has nearly a full track season to complete after the Bengals opened their season on Tuesday against Butte High.
Brewer got off to a strong start winning both the 800-meter run and the 1,600 with times of 2:18.38 and 4:58.58, respectively.
"I'm hoping to get state qualified by the middle of the season," Brewer said. "And then just trying to see if I want to do other events or just stick to distance."
In cross country, Brewer finished in the top 30 at the Class AA state meet as a junior (23rd) and senior (28th). He also won two events last fall for the Bengals and finished his high school career with 11 top-10 finishes.
Brewer was a four-time state participant too and also finished 33rd as a sophomore.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how I fit in," he said. "Not only in cross country and track but also just some of the events that they offer in college that they don't in high school."
Brewer and the Bengals host Big Sky Friday.
