Helena High sophomore Kylie Hartnett finished in 18 minutes, 51.8 seconds to place 62nd at Nike Cross Nationals Dec. 7, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
Hartnett was the Class AA cross country champion in November and became just the third girls state champion for the Bengals at that time.
New York's Katelyn Tuohy won the overall race Glendoveer Golf Course in 17:18.4. Kinetic, also from New York, won the team title by scoring 78 points.
Missoula Hellgate junior Sage Brooks finished also finished in the top 100 after completing the course in 19:23.1. Brooks was 99th to the finish line.
Both athletes qualified for the field of 201 of the best cross country runners in the country through their times at the Nike Northwest regional in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 16.
