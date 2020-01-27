HELENA — Kylie Hartnett won plenty of hardware this past fall, running cross country, but Monday, we found out she wasn't done with awards.
That's because Hartnett, a Helena High sophomore, was named Montana's Female Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year, following a stellar campaign this fall that saw Hartnett win both the Class AA state championship and the Mountain West title. The news is according to Helena High cross country coach Linda Paull.
"I am so excited and happy for Kylie," Paull said. "She had a goal, worked hard to achieve that and has become one of the premier runners in Montana. I am so glad that I had the chance to coach her these past two seasons and I am excited to see her run the next two years."
She was the first Bengal runner to sweep the two events in the same season. First, she took the Mountain West title in Missoula, running the meet in 18:08 to win first place at the prestigious meet.
Hartnett then followed it up with her crowning achievement — the state championship.
Racing in Great Falls, Hartnett dominated the competition at the Class AA state meet, winning first place easily with a time of 17.49.7. It was her second-time best time of the season.
Hartnett won seven of the eight races she entered in last fall and put together a personal-best time of 17:38.5 at the Butte Invitational.
In addition to taking home the top prize as an individual at the state cross-country meet, Hartnett also helped lead the Bengals to a third-place finish as a team, which was their first team trophy in 34 years.
Hartnett was also named the Independent Record's Female Cross Country Runner of the Year for her performance in 2019. On top of that, she earned All-State honors back in 2018, as a freshman, thanks to an eight-place finish at state.
Hartnett is also an All-State track athlete for the Bengals and recently competed in the Nike Cross Nationals, back in December, finishing in the top 100 (62nd) with a time of 18.51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.