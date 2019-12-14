Missoula Hellgate runners Ignatius Fitzgerald and Abby Kendrick finished 34th and 37th respectively in the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships Saturday in San Diego.
Fitzgerald, a junior, posted a time of 16 minutes, 13.4 seconds. The 40-runner boys event was won by Josh Methner of Illinois in 15:08.8.
"I was happy with my performance," Fitzgerald said. "Coming into regionals (last weekend) I did not expect to make the national meet, so I was happy to be given the opportunity. It's a huge motivation. I don't have the track times a lot of these guys have so being here with them is huge motivation."
Kendrick, a junior, posted a time of 18:53.7. The 40-runner girls race was won by Zofia Dudek of Michigan in 16:45.0.
"I had a bit of a rough day," Kendrick said. "I was feeling pretty tired and just wasn't feeling my best. But it's amazing to meet all these super good runners and be able to have this experience. It makes me super excited for the upcoming track season and cross country season."
Fitzgerald finished in 6th place and Kendrick in 9th place at West Regionals, earning automatic invitations to compete in the National Finals.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.