MISSOULA — With temperatures hovering in the low 90s, area cross country athletes kick-started their season with a unique event at Missoula County Big Sky Park.
Thursday's Missoula Coaches Invitational featured four races where runners competed head-to-head with athletes in their own class. It provided a good measuring stick for big meets ahead, including the Kalispell Flathead Invitational next Friday at Rebecca Farms.
The best boys time of the day was turned in by senior Finneas Colescott of Missoula Hellgate at 15 minutes, 40.2 seconds. Senior Malia Bradford of Missoula Sentinel turned in the best girls time at 19:39.8.
Results were provided by competitivetiming.com.
Sabine Glaser of Missoula Hellgate won the girls freshman race in 23:42.1. Taylor Gable of Kalispell Glacier was runner-up in 24:34.9, followed by Missoula Big Sky runners Jemiah Belitz (25:25.0) and Samantha Symington (25:30.3).
Owen Thiel of Glacier won the freshman boys race in 18:32.0. Odin Berryman of Hellgate was second in 18:41.2, followed by Mateo Figueroa of Big Sky in 20:02.0 and Cooper Davis of Sentinel in 20:36.6.
Kyler Harris of Florence won the boys sophomore race in 17:57.1. Ridley Key of Hellgate took second in 18:23.4 and Tyler Inabnit of Sentinel was third in 18:26.9.
Elizabeth Cornelius of Sentinel won the girls sophomore race in 20:49.9. Jamison Molloy of Hellgate was second in 21:21.8 and Anna Tretter of Glacier third in 22:07.5.
Stella Diaz of Hellgate won the girls junior race in 20:18.6. Kaitlyn Skinner of Hellgate was second in 20:34.3 and Bailey Gable of Glacier third in 21:26.6.
Oliver Simianer of Big Sky won the boys junior race in 17:03.2. Quinn Newman of Sentinel was second in 17:05.0 and Wilson Derry of Hellgate third in 17:50.2.
Finishing second behind Colescott in the boys senior race was Keagan Crosby of Sentinel in 16:21.0. Daniel Wiltse of Hellgate took third in 16:44.8.
Finishing second behind Bradford in the girls senior race was Clare Castleberry of Hellgate in 21:13.8. Eden Maxwell of Hellgate took third in 21:51.6.
