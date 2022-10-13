MISSOULA — Finneas Colescott didn’t look like he broke much of a sweat Thursday at the Missoula city cross country championships.
The Hellgate senior didn’t fall to the ground, throw up or bend over while putting his hands on his knees for an extended period like other runners. He coolly jogged through the finish line at Linda Vista Golf Course and waited for other teammates to complete the race.
Colescott had some time to kill because he won the race by nearly 20 seconds with a mark that would place him eighth in the state among Class AA runners this season. The crazy thing is this was only his fourth race of the season and just his second time competing since returning from an illness that he said included a sinus infection, fever and cramps.
“When I got sick the first time, I thought I was going to be bouncing back pretty quick,” he said. “I had been pretty careful with COVID and hadn’t been sick like that in a few years, so it definitely took me by surprise. There’s always a little uncertainty coming back. You never really know where your fitness is. I’m finally feeling good. Finally bouncing back.”
Colescott opened the season with a time of 15:40.2 at the Coaches Invitational on Sept. 1, which was the fourth-best time in Class AA this year entering Thursday. He didn’t race again until the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 24, when his time rose to 17:02.6.
He still didn’t feel like himself when he raced again nearly two weeks later at the Capital City 7 of 7 on Oct. 6, posting a time of 16:10.7. By Thursday, he was almost back where he started the season at 15:49.8, beating out Sentinel senior Keagen Crosby, who ran a 16:09.1 for second.
“I knew Keagen was going to be up there and some other Sentinel kids were going to come at me in that front pack,” he said. “So, I was just going to go with them and see what happened. I’ve been feeling good the last couple days. I had a good workout the other day. So, I was feeling pretty strong coming into it.”
Colescott had high expectations entering the season after he was the State AA runner-up in 2021 and placed 11th at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships. He took ninth at the 2020 state championships as a sophomore.
He still has high hopes for the state meet Oct. 22 at the University of Montana Golf Course. He missed the Mountain West Classic that took place at the same course. He’s run only once against the runners with a better time than his — Bozeman’s Weston Brown and Nathan Neil, and Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg — and that race was his first competition in 23 days.
“I was pretty optimistic coming into the year because I had a good cross season last year and the year before,” he said. “It feels like time has flown by. I think today was a big step forward. It was our first time racing as a whole team this year. Me coming back too, I felt good.”
Bradford’s breakthrough
Malia Bradford waited for every one of her teammates to cross the finish line and then gave them a hug after she had won the girls race by nearly 33 seconds with a time that would be the fourth-best in Class AA this season.
The Sentinel senior has found a home in cross country after figuring out soccer, volleyball and basketball weren’t for her prior to high school. She joined the team her freshman year, looked up to the varsity girls in awe and now has far exceeded her own expectations.
“I’m in unbelief of how this season has gone,” she said. “My freshman year, I had a goal to run at least one race on the varsity team out of all four of my high school years. To be able to reach that and then exceed that has been so incredible. I just feel so blessed and grateful for this opportunity and I’m just soaking it all up.”
Bradford entered the day with the second-best time in Class AA at 18:33.8. Thursday, she took the lead within the first several steps and never relinquished it, finishing in 18:58.7 to beat out Hellgate junior Stella Diaz, who had a time of 19:31.3.
“Last race, at Helena, I mentally struggled focusing and settling into the race,” she said. “So, my goal was no matter how I felt or the emotions that came throughout the race to just accept it and just run with it and to not be freaked out if I wasn’t feeling super good or couldn’t find my rhythm. Just relax.”
Bradford heads into state with only one runner having posted a better time than her: Gallatin sophomore Claire Rutherford (18:20.2). She placed 10th at state last year in her first trip.
“My sophomore year, I got injured at this race and I was limping through the race and I wasn’t able to run at state that year,” she said. “My junior year, I was a little bit more afraid of, I didn’t want to get an injury like I had the previous year, so I was kind of holding back. This year, I was like, ‘I’m a senior, I just got to give it my all, let’s just go for it and see what happens.’”
Team results
Sentinel won the boys city championship with a score of 27 among its top five runners. Hellgate was second at 36, while Big Sky was third at 72.
Crosby paced Sentinel with a second-place finish. Senior Callum Coots was fourth, junior Quinn Newman was fifth, junior Samuel McCarter was seventh and junior Jorrin Grensten was ninth.
Hellgate captured the girls city championship with a score of 20. Sentinel was second at 54, while Big Sky was third at 62.
Diaz led Hellgate by taking second. Senior Annika Kendrick was third, junior Kaitlyn Skinner was fourth, sophomore Jamison Molloy was fifth and senior Clare Castleberry was sixth.
