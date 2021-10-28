The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our October Athlete of the Month for their performance on the soccer pitch, volleyball court, cross country course or football field around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com

Previous winners include: 

  • September 2021: Bella Johnson (Billings West, girls golf) and Jordan Verge (Bozeman Gallatin, boys golf)

