BILLINGS — Yellowstone County schools have been given the go-ahead to devise individual plans to allow spectators into their junior high and high school athletic events.
While no official word has come from county health officials, Mark Wandle, Huntley Project’s superintendent, confirmed as much on Wednesday after a post on the school district’s Facebook page said it was working on a plan to have “parents in the stands.”
RiverStone Health did announce Wednesday that a news conference featuring Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton and RiverStone school nurse manager Karen Graf will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. A press release said Felton and Graf will provide an update about the COVID-19 impact for August, and it added that COVID-19 in schools and in senior living facilities will also be discussed.
Wandle admitted his school’s post may have let the cat out of the bag ahead of Thursday’s press conference. Wandle said he already apologized to other officials for letting the news out ahead of time, but that he had good reason: Huntley Project has junior high volleyball and football games on Saturday.
“We have to start looking for workers because we’re on a short time frame,” Wandle told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “In fact, (Huntley Project Activities Director Tim Bastian) and I just got done painting the numbers and everything on the football field. In a small school district — and I know everybody thinks Huntley is big — we’re stretched a little thin right now because there are a lot of people who aren’t available to help out right now.
“We want to be a good team player with everybody in Yellowstone County, but at the same point we have to go out and do what’s best for our communities.”
Mark Wahl, the director of activities and athletics for Billings Public Schools, said a new plan is in the works, but that it needs to be reviewed by the superintendent and the school board before it is released.
Billings Central Catholic High School Principal Shel Hanser told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com his school is still working on its plan.
The Rams don't host any events in the near future, but Hanser, in an email to parents, staff and students said, "We will develop a plan that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families, as well as takes into account the hopes of parents and fans." Hanser also asked Central fans to adhere to the guidelines and requests of other communities.
Last month, Felton and athletic directors announced a county-wide plan to prohibit any fans from attending junior high and high school athletic events to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Messages to county health officials were not immediately returned.
In its post, the Huntley Project School District said every activity participant will be given three tickets to home activities. Also, each participant from a visiting team would be allowed two parents/guardians. The names and contact phone numbers for the visiting parents/guardians must be sent to the Huntley Project AD 24 hours prior to the game being played in case contact tracing is needed.
The post went on to describe other requirements that have become routine in some counties that were already allowing spectators. Among them:
- Spectators would be required to wear masks for indoor and outdoor events and remain in “family pod” areas, properly social distancing from all other groups. For example, in a volleyball match inside the gymnasium, every other two rows will be taped off to indicate where no one is allowed to sit, according to the Facebook post.
- In the case of a cross country meets, masked spectators will be asked to “separate throughout the course.”
- Upon the completion of each contest, all spectators are expected to immediately leave the school grounds. Spectators will not be allowed on the football field or volleyball court at any time.
The plan for Shepherd schools will look much like the Project plan, Shepherd AD Rich Hash said. Hash said he hopes to have the plans approved in time for next week's home games.
“You think you have everything covered until you start up and then it’s, oh, man, what about this, what about this?” Wandle said. “I just hope everybody understands that for every AD and every superintendent around here, everything involved with everything is a lot more than people may realize.
“So their patience, not just for Huntley Project but for everybody in Yellowstone County and across the state … We’ve always gotten it that people want to watch their kids play, so really we need them to help us to make sure that can happen.”
The initial Yellowstone County plan was hit with some criticism when it was released on Aug. 18. A protest by parents, grandparents and other interested fans was held last Friday night on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn to rally against the banning of spectators from athletic events.
Elsie Arntzen, the Montana superintendent of public instruction, attended the event and spoke to the crowd.
Yellowstone County, which has accounted for more than 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths as of the end of last month, is among the strictest in terms of limiting spectators. Most of Montana’s largest counties have plans that do allow limited attendance at their sporting events, and many others have no limitations.
Sporting events around Billings have gone on seemingly without a hitch under the original guidelines. Fans at a JV football game at Lockwood High School remained outside the wire fence, and fans did the same at recent soccer matches held at Amend Park’s new turf field, which is enclosed by a wire fence.
A few people stood outside a fence during Shepherd’s home varsity football game against Glasgow on Friday. Otherwise, the game was held with only players, coaches, trainers, officials, Shepherd cheerleaders, the chain crew and media. Two women at the front gate took the temperature of attendees.
Last weekend, during soccer matches on the open fields at Amend, fans spread out in open areas well beyond the sidelines and endlines, and a few wore masks.
In releasing the original plan, which was devised with help from athletic directors, school superintendents, and national and regional health officials, Felton said it would be revisited every two to three weeks.
