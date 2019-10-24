BILLINGS — Owen Smith likes to listen to upbeat, inspirational music when he runs. His decade of choice is the 1980s, and Queen’s “Hammer to Fall” is probably his favorite song.
During cross country season, he chooses a song of the week that plays in his head on race day. The song of this week is “Geronimo” by Sheppard.
“There’s always a moment in the race where a significant move is made,” Smith told 406mtsports.com earlier this week. “When that move is made and I notice it, I’m gonna say, ‘Geronimo,’ and just go for it.”
The senior from Billings Senior is preparing for the Class AA state meet, which takes place Saturday at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls. Smith owns the fastest 5,000-meter time of any Montana high school runner this fall, one year after placing 17th at state.
“I’ve never been more excited for a race,” Smith said. “It’s been four years in the making, and I just can’t wait.”
Neither of Smith’s parents are avid runners, but he was drawn to running from an early age. He believes he caught the bug when he joined his mother, Kelly, at a women’s run. Around the age of 6, he would often run around the block and ask Kelly to time him.
“I’ve always been running,” he said before correcting himself. “I didn’t run before I could walk. That’s a little bit of hyperbole.”
Until this year, that passion didn’t lead to dominant results.
Smith went through literal growing pains heading into his sophomore year, when he stood about 5-foot-1 and weighed less than 100 pounds. He’s now 6-foot-2.
At the Billings Public Schools City Meet his sophomore year, Smith finished fifth but was 25 seconds behind winner and teammate Ethan Wilson. He was also third best among Senior sophomores after Jesse Dimich-Louvet and Finn Bentler, who are close friends of his.
Last fall, Smith broke 16 minutes in the 5K for the first time in his career, narrowly finishing third behind Dimich-Louvet and Wilson at the City Meet. At the State AA meet nine days later, Smith finished 15 seconds behind Dimich-Louvet, who placed eighth.
A switch flipped this fall.
Smith’s worst time in six meets this season (16:17) would have been his second best last year. He’s run faster than 16 minutes four times, and he’s won three races, including the City Meet on Oct. 15.
Smith’s time at that meet was 15:27.8 — nearly 30 seconds faster than the next closest boys runner, 37.7 seconds ahead of Dimich-Louvet (third place) and 54.2 better than Bentler (fourth). It shattered Smith’s personal record and broke Dimich-Louvet’s boys school record by more than 20 seconds, according to Senior cross country coach Sarah Lord. Smith and Chuck Sloan (in 1994) are the only boys cross country runners in Senior history who have raced below a 5-minute mile pace, Lord said.
Smith downplayed his accomplishment, saying the Amend Park course ran faster than most. That flat layout and sunny weather certainly helped, but they don’t explain how Smith earned a huge margin of victory over runners who routinely used to beat him. They don’t explain why Smith had the state’s best time before the City Meet began.
Before his junior track and field season, Smith usually ran on a treadmill during the winter. He hates treadmills. They constantly leave him in pain, and they take away some of the things he loves most about running, mainly being outside.
Unless the temperature dropped well below zero degrees, Smith layered up, put on some goggles, laced up his winter running shoes and ran outside throughout the winter.
“It felt euphoric even though it was horrible outside,” he said.
Smith also ran more this past summer. He and Lord believe his improved times can be directly traced to the extra work he put in when the weather was its coldest and hottest.
“Once you have that passion, it’s really hard to not improve,” Lord said. “He’s just been really focused all season. He’s really good about knowing the purpose behind the workout, and then running the workout to meet its purpose.”
Smith recently heard a quote that goes something like this: Every year seems shorter because every year makes up a smaller fraction of your total life.
That line has stuck with Smith. A few years ago, he was a foot shorter and could only dream of becoming a state title favorite.
“I feel like freshman year was just a few months ago and I was just getting into running, looking up at all the seniors,” he said. “All of the sudden, I’m here and I have one week to go.
“I’m just ready to make it happen.”
