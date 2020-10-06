HELENA — It's not often that people start their sport of choice during their freshman year of high school. But that's exactly when Helena Capital's Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh decided to pick up running and she never looked back.
Only, she had a little encouragement.
"It was totally my sister," Rohrer-Fitzhugh said of her sister Hannah. "She said, 'It was her senior year and she said Emma, is this our last chance to do a sport together before I graduate, try it out for one year and quit if you hate it.' I didn't hate it and I've just kept running."
And since joining the Bruins cross-country team to run alongside her sister, who now runs at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Rohrer-Fitzhugh has done nothing but improve, which her head coach, Anna Doran, credits to her work ethic.
"She's just so fun to coach," Doran said. "She's constantly trying to improve and asking what she can do better. She put in a tremendous amount of work over the summer, she's very driven and is a great teammate."
She's a competitor too and one of her goals for this season, is to earn all-state honors in Class AA, something that requires a top-15 finish at the state meet in Kalispell on Oct. 24.
Last year, at the state cross-country meet in Great Falls, Rohrer-Fitzhugh took 29th, following a time of 20:06. She also finished 40th as a sophomore and 35th as a freshman.
"My main goal is all state," Rohrer-Fitzhugh said. "I've been working really hard all season and I want to break 20 minutes by the end of the season. I did last year but I haven't yet this year."
While the Capital senior hasn't cracked the 20-minute barrier yet this fall, she posted a 20:13 last Saturday in Butte, which gave her a sixth-place finish. She has four other top-5 finishes this season.
This week, Rohrer-Fitzhugh and the Bruins will compete against Helena High and the rest of the Western AA in the Capital City 7 of 7 meet.
It's a different format that pits all of the No. 1 runners from each team against each other in a race, down the line to No. 7. That means Rohrer-Fitzhugh will run with the other No. 1's, including defending Class AA girls state champion Kylie Hartnett of Helena High.
"It's different and we don't get to run with our teammates and cheer each other on," Rohrer-Fitzhugh said. "But it's a really cool experience. It's nerve-racking but it's a fast race and it will push me along."
The Bruins and the Bengals will be hosting the rest of the Western AA for the meet and the action will start with junior varsity runners going off at noon at Bill Roberts Golf Course. The varsity competition will start around 1:10 p.m.
Before Rohrer-Fitzhugh and the Bruins hit the course, 406mtsports.com and the Independent Record caught up with the senior for five questions.
IR: So what's the plan after high school?
Rohrer-Fitzhugh: "I am not sure right now. I have been looking at a couple schools to run at. I have been thinking of following in my sister's footsteps but there are some other schools I'm interested in too."
IR: What do you enjoy about running?
Rohrer-Fitzhugh: "It's freeing and it's just when I take my mind off everything and get to be myself. It's type-A kind of fun, it's not a party or anything, but I would rather be here than any party."
IR: How thankful are you just for the chance to run this season?
Rohrer-Fitzhugh: "I cannot explain how grateful I am for this season. It's a little different but it's something. I was worried we weren't going to have anything."
IR: How excited is your team about getting to run in Helena this week?
Rohrer-Fitzhugh: "We are really excited for it. We have an awesome team this year and we have a couple of freshman on the varsity this year, so it will be their first 7 of 7 experience."
IR: What are you going to miss about cross-country?
Rohrer-Fitzhugh: "I'm going to miss these girls. I love all my teammates and my coaches. They have been awesome."
