LAUREL — Laurel’s Grace Timm cruised to victory Tuesday to lead the Locomotives to a team title at the Laurel Triangular cross country meet, which also included Lewistown and Billings Central.
Timm finished in 20:37.18, and Laurel scored a meet-low 15 points. Lewistown placed second with 41 points. Central did not score.
Lewistown’s Jalen Robinson won the boys race in 17:47.13, helping the Eagles claim the boys team title with 20 points. Laurel placed second with 41 points and Central was third with 75.
Laurel’s girls had the top five individual finishers, including Carly Cook (21:09.18) and Andria Mourich (21:23.44), who took second and third.
Ben Archer took second for Lewistown in the boys race in 17:58.99. Laurel’s Dylan Paris (18:20.49) was third.
