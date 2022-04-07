BILLINGS — Laurel distance runner Lauren Taylor has signed a national letter of intent to compete in both cross country and track for Dickinson State (N.D.) University, Locomotives coach James Haskins announced on Thursday.

Taylor was a three-time all-state finisher in cross country and helped the Locomotives win the 2020 Class A girls state championship. She is also a member of the track program, which won its first state championship in 2021. 

“Lauren was a team captain and a leader in so many ways for the Locomotive team this past season,” Haskins was quoted as saying in a school press release. “Her incredible work ethic and joy for the sport of running will be greatly missed.”

Taylor finished ninth at last fall’s state cross country championships, finishing in a time of 20:37.77.

