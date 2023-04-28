HELENA — Renae Parker has routinely been consumed by the fire of injury during a high school running career that’s produced state championships in cross-country and the two-mile track event.

The senior, who is homeschooled but competes for Jefferson and whose tenure with the Panthers is in its second year, has sprang forth from those ashes time and time again, emulating the mythological bird she has tattooed in black ink on her right forearm.

“Runners are a lot like Phoenixes in that the Phoenix burns itself alive, and then from the ashes rises a new, better, more refined Phoenix,” Parker explained after running the 800 on Thursday at Vigilante Stadium. “That’s kinda what runners do.”

“We burn ourselves alive with pain and suffering and the training that we do. From that, we rise from the ashes of our defeat and all of our hardships and suffering. I’ve been through a lot of injuries and I’ve had to [rise] from that. This is just a reminder to keep pushing, no matter what happens.”

Achilles tendinitis and bursitis in both feet was the latest setback in a high school career that’s been marked by injury, most notably during her junior cross-country season.

Parker, who won the Class B girls cross-country championship last fall, couldn’t wear shoes – because of the pressure they would place on her feet – for four weeks as track season rolled around.

Jefferson kicked off its track and field season on March 25 in Corvallis, but Parker was not cleared to participate until April 22 at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.

She ran the 3200 for the first time competitively since winning the state title as a junior, but described being “scared” as she realized how her time off impacted preparedness and forced her to reconsider expectations.

“My team,” Parker quickly said when asked what gets her through moments like that. “They’re my best friends and they really help me get through everything.”

“We’re like a family – we suffer together. We hang out on normal days together and we encourage each other through all the workouts and the runs.”

For runners, there’s two types of pain.

Good pain is a feeling runners can lean into and push themselves through to find their limit.

Bad pain is an injury.

Parker knows all too well what bad pain feels like, but on Thursday, running the 800 in what she said was more like a workout than competition, that good pain crept back into the picture.

“A lot of good athletes know what it takes to work hard, but to be really good, you have to be able to, what we call, ‘go through the wall,’” Jefferson track coach Sarah Layng said.

“Go through some injuries and be uncomfortable and trust yourself, too. Trust your training, trust everything you’ve done and put in that you’re gonna be OK. That’s how you get to the next level.”

“It’s gonna hurt at times to be good.”

That’s the mountain – physically and mentally – that Parker has to climb to defend her 3200-meter state title, and be competitive in the 800- and 1600-meter runs she hopes to participate in at the state meet in a month’s time.

Lots of mileage, Parker said, and high-volume track workouts is the plan to achieve her pre-injury level of fitness. Becoming accustomed to the pain again, too, is an important part and factored into the decision to run the 800 – a very painful race – on Thursday.

“If I can acclimate myself to endure extreme amounts of pain, I feel like that’s my only shot at winning any event at state,” Parker said.

“If you want to run, you have to enjoy pain, or crave it to some degree…

“There’s very talented girls [in Class B] in all three events. I’ll definitely have to bleed for it if I want to win [at state].”

Parker has displayed an “initiate desire to suffer” since her earliest days running for the Helena Novas Club.

Jesse Zentz, the club’s director, described Parker as a “fierce competitor” with the necessary itch to scratch that all distance runners need.

Parker’s fierceness was front and center Thursday.

She ran a 64-second first 400 meters, a pace that would’ve given her the top 800-meter time in the state if not for a steep drop off on lap two. It was Parker’s first competitive 800 since 2021.

The site of her latest step toward regaining her pre-injury skill level – Vigilante Stadium – is also where Parker will be competing during future track seasons with Carroll College.

Parker plans to compete in cross-country with the Saints, too, an opportunity she earned through her running achievements and building a connection with Carroll distance coach Shannon Flynn.

Like a Phoenix after it’s reborn, Parker’s collegiate career offers the promise of a new, long life in what she loves the most: running.

“It fills me with hope,” Parker said of knowing she’ll be competing for Carroll soon. “My high school season has been a little bit of a disaster with all of my injuries and everything.”

“I’m just hoping that, when I run for Carroll, it’ll be better.”

For now, she’s still emerging from the ashes and spreading her wings.