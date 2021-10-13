LIVINGSTON — Park High School in Livingston has gone to remote learning until Oct. 26 due to COVID-19 and the volleyball team's matches scheduled for Butte have been canceled, but the football, soccer and cross country programs will compete as scheduled.
The School Board voted to go to off-site learning for the high school and Sleeping Giant Middle School on Tuesday night.
The volleyball team was to compete in the Blocktober Classic in Butte on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the football team will travel to Havre for a 6 p.m. game Friday and the cross country squad is headed to Hardin on Friday.
The boys soccer team, which won its first Eastern Division title in 11 years last week, will compete in the Class A quarterfinals against Stevensville at 1 p.m. Saturday. The girls, who finished third, face Laurel in a play-in game at 4 p.m. Wednesday in hopes of advancing to a Saturday quarterfinal match.
Livingston teams not in quarantine were allowed to continue practices and competitions.
This story will be updated.
