GREAT FALLS — The Lockwood Lions wrote another chapter in their early history Saturday at the Class A state cross country meet.
“We brought four boys to state this year, that’s all we had. We just have freshmen so it’s our first state meet ever for Lockwood, no matter the sport, so we’re pretty excited about that,” cross country coach Eric Karls said.
“It’s definitely interesting. Most people can’t say that they get to do this, you know?” said Ketch Stevens after.
Garrett Kelly, Stevens, Kiowa Laverdure and Brady Schug represented the new high school on the course in their red uniforms and most ran their fastest times this season at the meet.
They were one of two new schools represented as the state's other new high school this season, East Helena, sent a single runner. A team must have at least five runners to accumulate a team score at the State A meet.
The Lions have been intentional about what they wanted to create this season both on the course and off of it.
Before they left their school, they were given a sendoff by their classmates who lined the hallways for the team before departing for Great Falls.
“We got a bunch of pictures of that and they just cheered for us and the band was playing our song,” Karls said. “It was just exciting and I think these guys really appreciated the support from their friends and family and the community.”
Once they arrived in Great Falls, Stevens admitted there were some nerves going up against well-established teams from around the state.
“It’s really intimidating, but it’s also kind of shocking how fast freshmen can run. It’s pretty interesting that we can keep up with some seniors and stuff like that,” Stevens said.
“It was a little intimidating to come and see all the veterans out here and all the teams with all the fancy stuff and you know I’m excited to see our kids grow into that,” Karls said.
They arrived Friday to walk through the course and Stevens said it wasn’t what he expected.
“The first day when you’re here and not running, it’s really goofy and everyone’s kind of relaxed and calm. I always thought it’d be flat-out serious, but it’s actually pretty goofy so I like it,” Stevens said.
Laverdure said he decided to come out for the team to help with another sport.
“To be honest I just want to get in shape for basketball and I think it was a good way to use it to benefit and to just to compete,” Laverdure said.
After the race, the team was pleased with the conclusion of its first season.
“These guys are all out for each other just to build each other up and it seems like every single meet we have PRs happening for all of our kids. I mean it’s their first high school year,” Karls said.
And with Stevens admitting that running is not in fact the worst, but that it could be kind of relaxing when he reflected on his season, the Lions were already thinking about the future aspirations for their team.
“The culture that we’re trying to build this year that, ‘Hey this is a family,’ and we’re all competitive and we want to win, but also at the same time this is just a fun place to be and these guys did a great job,” Karls said.
“I just have a lot of pride for these four guys, this core group, and I’m excited to see it build and go from there.”
