BILLINGS — Fall high school sports have been canceled at Lodge Grass, Northern Cheyenne and St. Labre due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All three schools are located in or near Big Horn County, where nearly 500 residents have contracted the virus and 14 have died from it. Rosebud County, where St. Labre is located, has reported 65 cases and one death. The prevalence of COVID-19 in those communities led school administrators to nix cross country, football and volleyball.
"This is life or death," Northern Cheyenne superintendent Teresa McMakin told 406mtsports.com on Friday. "It’s more important than a game."
Lodge Grass and St. Labre both compete in Class B, and Northern Cheyenne is a Class C school.
Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid extended the reservation's stay-at-home order through Aug. 31, and that played a role in the fall sports cancellations, Lodge Grass School Board member Larry Blacksmith said. Last week, the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes both issued curfews. Crow school administrators also determined that in-person instruction would be unsafe.
"It would not be feasible to have sports if you can’t have kids go into the school," McMakin said. "Safety for the kids comes first."
Northern Cheyenne will finalize its fall sports cancellation next week, McMakin said. The Lodge Grass School Board unanimously voted to scrap the fall sports season on Wednesday, Blacksmith said.
"It was probably the hardest vote I ever made," said Blacksmith, who knows at least one Lodge Grass staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hardin, a Class A school in Big Horn County, and Lame Deer, a Class B school in Rosebud County on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, are planning to go ahead with fall sports as scheduled, according to each school's athletic director. Lame Deer will begin practicing on Aug. 24, athletic director August "Tiger" Scalpcane said.
On Thursday, the Montana High School Association officially canceled Class AA nonconference games and reduced the Class A football playoffs.
The St. Labre boys cross country team finished third and Lodge Grass placed fifth at the 2019 State B meet. The Lodge Grass girls were fourth and St. Labre was 12th.
