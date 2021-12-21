MISSOULA — Hamilton's well-respected and highly successful cross country coach, Mark Albert, has resigned after 20 years at the helm.
"Just time to spend more time with my wife and start another career of sorts," said the 53-year-old Albert, who led the Hamilton boys squad to State A championships the past two seasons. "I'm putting some things together to speak to schools to help kids grow.
"I've gotten to this point where I do reflect a lot, and what did I learn from it? I learned that even through the last few year's when we've had some pretty good achievements, boy that ends quick. The real value is in the relationships and journey."
In total, Albert’s teams won 10 divisional titles (three girls, seven boys) three state third-place finishes (two girls, one boys) three state runner-up trophies (one girls, two boys) and five state titles (all boys in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021).
"The Broncs have been a perennial power in cross country for the last 20 years but his ability to connect and build relationships with kids will be missed the most," Hamilton athletic director Travis Blome related. "On behalf of the community, the Hamilton High School administration would like to thank Coach Albert for his dedication and commitment to our cross country program."
Albert was a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Coach of the Year in 2020. Recently he was named 2021 coach of the year for Class A cross country by the Montana Coaches Association.
“It's honestly the kids who should get all of the credit," Albert said recently. "They are the ones who run the miles in the off-season. They are the ones who grind out the speed repeats on the track and on the hills.
"I am just grateful to have been a part of their journey as the coach of the Hamilton Broncs these past 20 years and know they will continue to excel under new leadership.”
Albert also received the MCS's coach of the year honor for girls basketball 2014-2015. He led the Broncs to a second place finish in basketball in 2007.
