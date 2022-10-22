MISSOULA — Manhattan Christian swept the Class C titles for the third year in a row as the boys completed a perfect score to win in dominant fashion and the girls standings came down to the difference of a single-place of the third scoring runner.
Eagles junior Oren Arthun repeated as individual champion in 16:52.8 while leading a 1-2-3 sweep of sophomore Shaphan Hubner (17:17) and senior Nathan Adams (17:22.7)
The Eagles boys topped West Yellowstone (23) and Plenty Coups (64) who won the third-place tiebreaker over Belt-Centerville.
Plentywood senior Annie Kaul won the Class C girls title after three consecutive runner-up finishes in 19:10.4. Kaul outsprinted Manhattan Christian senior Jadyn VanDyken down the homestretch as VanDyk finished in 19:11.1. Whitewater sophomore Shelbi LaBrie placed third in 19:44.6.
The Manhattan Christian girls scored 37 to edge Culbertson (50) and Scobey (55).
Eagle Excellence
The Manhattan Christian boys have now won seven consecutive Class C titles and for six of those have either lowered or matched their previous Class C scoring record.
Class C scores a team's top three runners and Saturday they pushed that mark as low as it can go by recording just six. All seven of their qualifiers even placed within the top 25.
"It's really cool to have a goal like that — to seek perfection. Nobody can take that away," Eagles coach Nate Te Slaa said after.
But on a drizzly day in Montana in October, nothing is ever guaranteed.
"We've been searching for it a couple of years because we've had good teams. There's always been that one guy that got in between," he said.
Drummond's Scott Parke (4, 17:32) stuck with the Eagles pack through the first mile before fading just enough and came over to offer his congratulations as they celebrated with their trophy after.
Adams admitted that falling to Parke at the Capital City 7 of 7 meet by two seconds this season had provided extra motivation Saturday.
Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun repeats as Class C champion and leads an Eagles 1-2-3 finish. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/cZ1sd3ppaN— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 22, 2022
Arthun was happy to have his second title in hand, but was most happy about the sweep.
"I don't even know how to explain it," Arthun said. "It's a new feeling just like, 'Wow. We truly did it.'"
"All this achievement, all this individual, I just throw it out the window and just look at the team aspect of what we've accomplished. 1-2-3 has never been done in Class C," said Arthun. "We really showed that anything is possible."
With their seventh consecutive title, they move up the MHSA record books to trail just Bozeman (14, 2008-2019) and Browning (11, 1974-1984).
But first, they had watched their girls teammates race before them where even after, no one was entirely sure they had clinched their fifth total title.
Te Slaa had mentally calculated it, but wasn't entirely sure until it was finally announced.
"It all came down to number three and where number three was going to be," Te Slaa described.
Senior Ava Bellach finished 21st, just a tenth of a second behind Culbertson's third runner Elsie Wilson. The Eagles were led by VanDyken's runner-up finish and Tori Venema in 14th.
"We're running different races in different parts of the state and you just don't know how it compares," Te Slaa said. "That's what makes this fun. You're finally on equal ground and you just go for it."
Out of the 23 athletes the Eagles had out for cross country this fall, nine are currently seniors. Te Slaa gestured toward them as they celebrated.
"That's a fun place to be where it's not about individual honors, but what it's about what are we doing to benefit the team so that's what we're working for."
Half of the girls roster also plays volleyball so they will gear up next week to begin a hopeful title defense in that as well while the boys will turn their focus toward basketball where they will work to defend their own title.
Plentywood's Kaul victorious on her birthday
Class C girls champion Kaul's first two miles did not go the way she'd hoped. She came into the race as the three-time runner-up and had worked all season long to finally go out on top, but she and VanDyken were still moving at roughly the same pace.
"One of my coaches had told me, 'Anyone can run a hard third mile, but it takes a lot to be able to run your fastest mile in the third,' so that's what I was thinking about," Kaul described.
As they came down the hill and onto the homestretch, Kaul knew what she had to do.
"That last stretch there, I've never ran faster in my life I don't think.
I wasn't scared of it. I wasn't scared of the pain. I've had a couple finishes in my track career that have been just like this so I knew what I had to do, I just had to do it."
Class C girls champ is Plentywood’s Annie Kaul in a sprint to the finish against Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken #mtscores— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 22, 2022
Kaul finishes her HS XC career with 3 runner-ups and one championship to her name. pic.twitter.com/q98lIis9U7
With those final steps, Kaul ran her way to her first state cross country title.
"It's the best feeling. My track team won state so I've felt this before, but this one is different," Kaul said. "I worked really hard for this. I couldn't have done any more training for this. This means everything to me."
As she waited with the rest of the top 15 finishers to be escorted to the awards stand, she watched her teammates come across the finish line calling encouragement and handing out hugs.
"That's so important to me. They've been there with me this entire year," Kaul said. "I couldn't have done this without them. It was great to see them come across at such great times. I thought I wasn't going to be able to be there for them so I'm so glad I was right on that fence there for them."
That feeling was reciprocated as the awards were presented and someone started singing "Happy birthday" in honor of Kaul's 18th as the rest of the podium and fans joined in to help her celebrate while still on top.
"It's definitely bittersweet," Kaul said. "I knew I wanted to go out like this so I'm really glad I was able to pull it out at the end there."
