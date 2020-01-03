FORT SHAW — Mark Yoakam, a longtime coach at both Glasgow and Corvallis, was recently selected as Montana's 2020 inductee to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is set for July 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Montana Coaches Association announced the honors in a press release Monday.
Yoakam, of Corvallis, began his coaching career of 45 years with the Glasgow Scotties, where he coached for 26 years. The Scotties girls cross country team won eight straight state titles, with Yoakam serving as head coach for the final five championships. During his coaching tenure, Glasgow won eight state championships — six in girls cross country and one each in boys and girls track and field.
After coaching at Glasgow, Yoakam would spend time in Sidney, Nebraska, before moving back to the Treasure State and becoming an assistant coach at Corvallis. Blue Devils boys and girls cross country and track and field teams have won 36 state trophies, including 20 state titles, while Yoakam has been coaching at Corvallis according to the press release.
Overall, the release stated that during his career, Yoakam was a part of 60 state trophies — including 28 state titles — as either a head or assistant coach.
Yoakam is a three-time MCA Coach of the Year. In 2016, he was singled out by the NHSACA as Assistant Coach of the Year.
