HELENA — The Montana High School Association has made several changes to its postseason tournaments and events, the governing body announced Wednesday.
Most notable is volleyball, which traditionally has featured all four classes competing at Montana State University in Bozeman in mid-November. The MHSA now is exploring having on-site events in various host cities.
District, divisional and state tournaments will have the option of offering single-elimination bracket play or a tournament format at separate sites, potentially still allowing for double-elimination. For state, each classification will determine the format, the MHSA said.
In addition, the state cross country meets in Kalispell will be over two days instead of the traditional single day. Class A and Class B will participate Friday, Oct. 23, and Class C and Class AA will be Saturday, Oct. 24.
"These formats attempt to reduce the possibility of transmission of coronavirus for our student activity participants and for coaches, officials and fans of MHSA activities," the MHSA said in a statement.
Postseason play begins Oct. 1 with state golf. Class A is in Butte and Class AA in Missoula.
The breakdown by sport, per the MHSA, which met Monday:
Golf (divisional and state): The requirements and considerations for regular season will be followed during postseason. Those include teams playing together and require coaches to act as markers for their teams during competition. Two spectators will be allowed per golfer at each divisional and state meet.
Cross Country (state meet): The requirements and considerations for regular season will be followed except there will be one start for each race, which will be assigned into alleys. Each participant will be allowed two tickets for the state meet.
Football and Soccer (playoffs): Football and soccer playoffs will be conducted as usual, with higher seeded teams hosting. Host sites must allow a minimum of two tickets to each suited player for visiting and home teams. All other regulations and considerations from the regular season will apply.
Volleyball (district and divisional): All regular-season requirements and considerations will be followed. Each district and division must receive approval from their county health department to host. If approval is given, there will be two options for each tournament:
1) Playoff bracket – highest seed hosting (single elimination)
2) Tournament format – top half bracket / bottom half bracket – bracket play will be played at two separate gyms/sites (either double or single elimination). Only the two teams will be playing and then exiting before two other teams ready for play, followed by a break to clean and sanitize.
The host site must allow a minimum of two tickets per suited player for both home and visitors in the playoff structure or a minimum of two tickets for each suited player in the tournament format.
Volleyball (state): All regular-season requirements and considerations will be followed. Classifications have the option to conduct state either in a playoff bracket or tournament bracket.
The MHSA is exploring options to host on-site tournaments and will finalize formats and locations after hearing from classifications and possible host communities. The host site must allow a minimum of two tickets per suited player for both home and visitors in the playoff structure or a minimum of two tickets for each suited player in the tournament format.
In addition, speech, debate and drama season will run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.
The MHSA said it will provide more information on winter sports and activities in early October.
