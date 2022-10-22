MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships.
The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
Hellgate posted a score of 54 to beat out second-place Bozeman (68) and third-place Gallatin (70). Bozeman had entered the day having won 14 of the past 15 state titles; the Knights’ 2018 win, which also came in Missoula, had snapped the Hawks’ 11-year streak.
“The special part about this group is how tight they are,” Hellgate coach Anders Brooker said. “They traded positions all year long — first, second, third — and they’re just excited for each other. That was one of the goals we set at the start of the year: No matter what happens, even if I have a bad day, let me be excited for a teammate.
“We didn’t have a girl who was going to compete for a state championship as an individual, so we knew for us to be successful this year, we had to run as a team. When a teammate goes down, who’s going to step up? They ran for each other all year long. That showed today.”
Hellgate’s five point-scoring runners all earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 15, which the Knights hadn’t done since their 2018 title. They had the individual champion in 2020 and 2021 but took second as team in both those years, as well as in 2019.
Junior Kaitlyn Skinner paced the Knights by placing seventh. Senior Annika Kendrick was ninth, junior Stella Diaz was 10th and sophomore Jamison Molloy was 13th. Senior Clare Castleberry placed 15th, providing key points after Hellgate's No. 1 runner, junior Rose Wiltse, dropped out during the third mile because of a hip issue.
“In year’s past, in my experience, there’s been different groups and tiers of running groups,” Kendrick said. “This year, I think we were all so close in time that it made us work together even more. Probably our biggest goal was to work with each other and not have any conflict within the team so we could have the best outcome, which I think we executed perfectly.”
Gallatin sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross finished 1-2 in 18:31 and 18:57.7. Freshman Avery Childre was 11th to give the Raptors three all-state finishers.
Bozeman had two all-state finishers in junior Natalie Nicholas (fourth) and senior Lucia McCormick (eighth).
“I haven’t ever accomplished anything like this before,” Rutherford said after winning. “I was running like two minutes slower last year, so it’s just been crazy this season. I trained a lot over the winter, and in the track season I started to see results, but this cross season I was kind of surprised about it.
“I didn’t know what I was capable of. I still don’t really know. I had goals for the season, and I had to set many new ones while the season was going.”
Missoula Sentinel senior Malia Bradford (third) and Kalispell Flathead junior Lilli Rumsey Eash (fifth) rounded out the top five. Other all-state runners were Great Falls CMR freshman Aizalyn Flaten (sixth), Billings West junior Taylee Chirrick (12th) and Belgrade junior Hannah Giese (14th).
Boys
Bozeman has gotten a kick out of having former soccer players Weston Brown and Nathan Neil on its cross country team for the first time this fall.
Brown, a senior, and Neil, a junior, went 1-2 in the State AA boys race, boosting the Hawks to their first team championship since 2019. Brown finished in 15:25, while Neil wasn’t too far behind at 15:32.8, nearly 22 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
“I really had my eyes set on a state championship because I was really confident after track last year,” said Brown, who won the State AA 3,200-meter run in the spring. “It’s awesome to really accomplish it. I’m super excited it about. It’s similar to track but even more exciting just because I’ve been focusing on this and working on this for so long. Really great way to finish senior year of cross country.”
Bozeman had a third runner finish in the top 15 to earn all-state honors: senior KJ Popiel (ninth). The Hawks’ two other point-scoring runners were freshman Christian Landers (21st) and sophomore Ian Gentry (27th).
Bozeman’s team score of 60 was a runaway winner. Missoula Hellgate was a distant second at 91 but squeaked out a tight win over Missoula Sentinel, which was third with a 92.
The Knights had two all-state runners in senior Finneas Colescott (seventh) and senior Daniel Wiltse (15th). Sentinel had two all-state runners in senior Keagen Crosby (third) and senior Callum Coots (11th).
“Coming into the season, we had the goal of this day happening,” Bozeman coach Casey Jermyn said. “We knew we had a really tough battle with Hellgate and Sentinel also being great teams. We worked hard all year, faced some adversity, but we had a great 1-2-3 punch all year and our 4-5-6 guys stepped up to the plate and really brought this team win home. When it’s a collective effort like this, it makes these moments really special.”
Great Falls junior Ryan Harrington (fourth) and Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg (fifth) rounded out the top five. Other all-state runners were Belgrade freshman Wilson Schmidt (sixth), Billings West junior Mason Moller (eighth), Billings West senior Jaxon Straus (10th), Great Falls sophomore Conrad Schruth (12th), Helena Capital senior Brody Romano (13th) and Helena High sophomore Henry Sund (14th).
