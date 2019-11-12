BOZEMAN -- State champions Marcus Anderson of Missoula Hellgate and Kylie Hartnett of Helena High are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October.
Anderson, a sophomore, scored one goal and assisted on the other two as the Knights topped Kalispell Glacier 3-0 in the Class AA state soccer semifinals. He then provided the shot that resulted in the decisive penalty kick as Hellgate avenged last year's loss to Bozeman in the championship match with a 2-1 win.
In the process, Anderson set a single-season record for assists with 19 during the regular season and another seven in the postseason -- shattering the mark by seven assists. He had three goals and the seven assists in three playoff wins leading up to Hellgate's title Nov. 2.
Hartnett, also a sophomore, capped a nearly perfect fall by winning the Class AA state girls cross country crown. That came on the heels of Hartnett becoming the first Helena girl to finish first in the prestigious Mountain West Classic, at the end of September.
Her victory at state helped the Bengals to third place and their first trophy at state in 34 years.
Hartnett, who finished first in every meet but one this fall, also dominated the annual Crosstown meet against Helena Capital, winning by more than two minutes.
