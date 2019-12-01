MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate runner Sage Brooks has qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals Saturday in Portland, Oregon.
Brooks, a junior, placed ninth in the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 16. She posted a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 50.90 seconds to place ninth. Junior Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins, Wyoming, won the race in 16:50.60.
Brooks finished fifth in the State AA girls cross country meet in Great Falls in late October. Kyle Hartnett of Helena won that event in 17:49.68 and Brooks posted a time of 18:27.54. However, Brooks beat Hartnett at the Nov. 16 regional event. Hartnett finished 10th in 17:52.20.
Brooks and junior teammate Abby Kendrick helped lead the Knights to a second-place team finish in the state meet. Kendrick also competed in the Boise regional race, placing 21st in 18:20.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
