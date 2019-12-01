Runner's Edge Meet 15

Hellgate's Sage Brooks, left, hugs a teammate after they finish the Runner's Edge meet at Linda Vista Golf Course in October. Brooks has qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate runner Sage Brooks has qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

Brooks, a junior, placed ninth in the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 16. She posted a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 50.90 seconds to place ninth. Junior Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins, Wyoming, won the race in 16:50.60.

Brooks finished fifth in the State AA girls cross country meet in Great Falls in late October. Kyle Hartnett of Helena won that event in 17:49.68 and Brooks posted a time of 18:27.54. However, Brooks beat Hartnett at the Nov. 16 regional event. Hartnett finished 10th in 17:52.20.

Brooks and junior teammate Abby Kendrick helped lead the Knights to a second-place team finish in the state meet. Kendrick also competed in the Boise regional race, placing 21st in 18:20.

Bill Speltz, Missoulian

