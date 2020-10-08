HELENA -- The Missoula Sentinel boys and the Missoula Hellgate girls took home the team titles at the Queen City 7 of 7 cross country meet Thursday in Helena at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
The competition pits the No. 1 runner of each team against fellow No. 1 runners all the way down to No. 7. The Sentinel boys won six of the seven races in order to take home first place. Wyatt Mortenson, the Spartans No. 2 runner actually posted the best time of all the boys runners with a 16:40.
Hellgate finished second behind Sentinel with 13 points, followed by Helena Capital with 24 and Helena High with 30.
In the girls competition, Hellgate won a close team race with 12 points. Kalispell Flathead was second with 14 and Helena High, which had the top overall girls runner in Kylie Hartnett, who ran a 19:10, was third.
Hartnett is the defending Class AA girls state champion and it was her second win the past few days as she took home first in Butte over the weekend. Kensey May of Hellgate posted the second-fastest time and ran an 19:18. Her teammate Sage Brooks, who finished second to Hartnett in the No, 1 race, ran the course in 19:52.
"My plan was just to stick with Sage for the first mile, normally we race in the first mile," Hartnett said. "I was talking to her during the race and I could hear her say that her foot hurts. So I thought I trained on hills and I might as well go for it and get it over with. This race already hurts and I could hear my teammates cheering me on and I was so grateful for that."
Hartnett was also happy just to get a chance to run in the 7 of 7 after it was canceled a year ago due to bad weather.
"It was nice," Hartnett said. "It's always so fun. I remember some teammates saying they didn't get to run in it last year, so it was definitely exciting that they got to run and it's different because you can watch all your teammates when you normally don't get to."
There were six races in the girls meet, with Hellgate and Flathead each winning three, as well as Helena High winning the one.
