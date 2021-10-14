MISSOULA — Tanner Klumph and Finneas Colescott were neck and neck after the first lap of the boys race at the Runner's Edge City Meet. That's nothing new though, as the two Missoula-based runners have vied for top spots all season long.
And just like most of the season, Klumph took the individual win after he steadily extended his lead over laps two and three, setting the pace for the Missoula Sentinel Spartans in 15:54.34. Colescott trailed in second in 16:00.75, followed by Sentinel's Chase Green in 16:12.75 and Hellgate's Colin Shaules in 16:37.38.
But in a rare change of pace, the Missoula Hellgate boys squeaked by the Spartans by a mere two points, 27-29, to win the city title a week before the state meet is set to be held in town, on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the University of Montana Golf Course. Big Sky finished with 105, good for third among the Missoula schools and fourth counting other schools getting a chance to race.
Six Knights finished in the top 10 on the boys side, while six Spartans landed in the top 12, which helped give the Knights the team edge as far as cross country scores go.
Runners were as congratulatory as they could be after the tight finish, which featured a few final sprints between Hellgate and Sentinel racers as the two Class AA powerhouses revel in the fact that they are just that: two of the best in the state.
"I'm excited to have great runners in Missoula and to have great teams in Missoula," Hellgate coach Anders Brooker said. "Having the Sentinel boys be what they are the last couple years, it makes us all better. We all like winning city championships and being the best team in town but what's better than that is having competition that will drive you to be better."
Of course there is competition. They want to beat each other but even Brooker admitted he wants to see Sentinel succeed because it makes the running community stronger.
Green, Sentinel's No. 2 runner behind Klumph, was still pleased with Sentinel's performance running without its usual No. 3 runner Keagen Crosby.
Beyond that, he said he is happy to see the success from both programs.
"We've talked between teams and we are really happy to keep this fast running in Missoula," he said. "We love being able to flex our culture and we are really happy to keep that speed in Missoula. ... We are good friends because you have to have a good sense of sportsmanship. At the end of the day we are competitors but we love to joke around and have fun because it is such a fun sport."
The girls side had a different feel as it was littered with red at the top of the order. Hellgate took the girls win with a low score of 19 while Sentinel scored 50 and Big Sky had 93. Kensey May of the Knights took her fifth individual win of the season, beating out the rest of the pack by over a minute with her 18:25.14 mark. Malia Bradford of Sentinel took second in 19:41.90 and her and May were quick to congratulate each other on a strong city meet.
The next 10 runners had "Knights" across their uniforms as Hellgate's depth, which has been something Brooker has been steadily seeing improvement from this season, was apparent in the final meet of the regular season.
"Early on this year our JV girls got beat by Bozeman," Brooker said. "Since Mountain West we haven't been beat all year in the JV girls and that just leads to good varsity depth. You saw it today, we were 10 girls deep."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.