MISSOULA — Abby Kendrick is fulfilling her dream of competing for Boise State — just not in the sport she initially imagined.
The Missoula Hellgate senior will be running cross country and track in the Mountain West Conference after she was a three-time all-state cross country runner in high school. She had been a long-time gymnast before high school but gave it up nearly four years ago because of injuries.
“I would not have believed it at all as a freshman,” Kendrick said after participating in a signing day ceremony that included 14 Hellgate athletes on Wednesday. “In eighth grade, I would have thought I was going to college for gymnastics. Freshman year, I honestly had no idea what I was getting into. I was just kind of running for fun, so I wasn't even thinking about college.”
Boise State wasn’t always Kendrick's first choice for cross country. It was a backup school as she was leaning more toward Wisconsin of the Big Ten or Utah of the Pac-12 when the offers came pouring in after she took 37th at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships as a junior in December 2019.
Kendrick grew up envisioning herself doing gymnastics at Boise. It was easy to picture when she went there for summer camps during grade school while exceling at Missoula's Mismo Gymnastics, where she earned first place at state for Level 8 in all-around, bars, beam and floor. But Boise was reminding her of the disappointing end to gymnastics early in the recruiting process.
Kendrick gave up gymnastics after eighth grade as the injuries piled up, the last ones being a broken hand and broken foot. She wanted to stay involved in sports and tried cross country as a high school freshman because she saw how much her brother enjoyed it and because her aunt was an assistant coach at Hellgate.
“I just had it stuck in my head that this was my gymnastics school, which I didn’t necessarily love that at first and told the coach that I don’t know if Boise’s the best fit,” Kendrick recalled. “He told me more about what they have to offer, and I was like, 'Actually, now that I admit that I’m scared to go there because it was my dream gymnastics school, I’m kind of loving it more.'”
Kendrick started to find a fit at Boise State when she talked to coaches and runners on Zoom calls. She was also interested when she discovered Boise State has a sports psychologist on its staff — she wants to study sports psychology and has dealt with mental hurdles — and she was surprised how supportive they were when she struggled as a senior.
Kendrick was coming off patellar tendonitis in one of her knees following her junior cross country season. She had run through the pain, leading to a lingering physical setback that in turn caused her to stumble mentally as she psyched out herself early in her senior season. She felt nearly back to 100% by the state meet, where she placed third for the second year in a row.
“It was a struggle, but it definitely helped me pick my college for sure and was a blessing in disguise because the coaches were so supportive of me despite having a rough season,” Kendrick said.
Hellgate coach Anders Brooker saw Kendrick rise from being “oblivious” as a freshman on junior varsity — a word they each independently used — to becoming an integral part of the program. Kendrick broke out as a sophomore, placing ninth at state as Hellgate won the State AA team title by snapping Bozeman’s 11-year run as champions.
Kendrick had that competitive inner drive from her time as a gymnast, when she went to school for half a day before training the rest of the day in eighth grade, she said. If anything, Brooker had to rein her in so that she didn’t overtrain, whether it was in cross country or on the track, where she placed fifth at state in the 3,200-meter run and eight in the 1,600 as a sophomore. She'll be running those longer distances for Boise State's track team.
“Not everybody makes the jumps she made and the commitment she made, but she’s one of the hardest-working athletes we’ve ever had,” said Brooker, who has coached Hellgate cross country for the past 15 seasons and is the distance coach for the track team.
“She’s going to go to Boise State and make a big impact. She sets the tone at workouts. She’s a great teammate. She strives to be great and is somebody that’s self-motivated and aspires to excel. She just does everything right.”
Hellgate signees
Kendrick was one of 14 Knights to participate in the signing day ceremony. The other signees are:
- Sage Brooks, Syracuse, cross country and track
- Ignatius Fitzgerald, Oregon, cross country and track
- Miles Colescott, Haverford, cross country
- Renn Stearns, Occidental, cross country
- Emily Ratz, Montana Tech, cross country
- Avery Maxwell, Middlebury, swimming
- Taylor Thorne, Whitworth, swimming
- Reggie Duce, Point Loma Nazarene, soccer
- Brendan Oberg, Fort Lewis, soccer
- Sophie Pierce, MSU Billings, soccer
- Annika McGowan, Northwest University, soccer
- Kaylee Rammell, Rocky Mountain College, volleyball
- Gillian Sherill, Tufts, volleyball and track & field
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.