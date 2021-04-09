Missoula Hellgate junior Kensey May was announced as the 2020-21 Gatorade Montana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year Thursday.
May, who won the 2020 AA state cross country race in 19 minutes, 21.03 seconds, is the first recipient of this award from Hellgate High. May is also the 2019 state champion from Virginia before moving to Missoula.
The award recognizes athletic excellence as well as academic achievement and high character from both on and off the field. May volunteers through her local church in multiple service initiatives and has maintained a 4.0 GPA.
With the award, May will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing through Gatorade's "Play It Forward" platform. She will also be eligible to submit the organization for one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants.
Previous recipients of the award in Montana include: Kylie Hartnett (Helena, 2019-20), Tiahna Vladic (Billings Senior, 2016-17, 2018-19) and Camila Noe (Bozeman, 2017-18).
