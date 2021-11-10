The honorees for the 406 Sports Athletes of the Month for October 2021.

BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate soccer standout Marcus Anderson and Belt cross country champion and volleyball star Lindsey Paulson are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October.

Anderson, a senior midfielder, scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of double overtime as the Knights downed Kalispell Glacier 1-0 for their third consecutive Class AA boys soccer crown. He led the state in assists for three years and finished with a state-record 79 for his career.

Along the way, the all-stater helped his coach and dad, Jay Anderson, to his 200th victory.

Paulson, a senior, won her second consecutive individual Class C state cross country title for the Belt-Centerville co-op to become the first repeat winner in six years. Her winning time was 19 minutes, 00.88 seconds.

Paulson is a four-sport athlete, including volleyball. She was an all-round standout for the Belt volleyball team, which saw its season end at the Northern C divisionals this past weekend.

Paulson also plays basketball and runs track.

