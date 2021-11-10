BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate soccer standout Marcus Anderson and Belt cross country champion and volleyball star Lindsey Paulson are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October.
Anderson, a senior midfielder, scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of double overtime as the Knights downed Kalispell Glacier 1-0 for their third consecutive Class AA boys soccer crown. He led the state in assists for three years and finished with a state-record 79 for his career.
Along the way, the all-stater helped his coach and dad, Jay Anderson, to his 200th victory.
Paulson, a senior, won her second consecutive individual Class C state cross country title for the Belt-Centerville co-op to become the first repeat winner in six years. Her winning time was 19 minutes, 00.88 seconds.
Paulson is a four-sport athlete, including volleyball. She was an all-round standout for the Belt volleyball team, which saw its season end at the Northern C divisionals this past weekend.
Paulson also plays basketball and runs track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.