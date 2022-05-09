MISSOULA — If you asked Adam Peterman when he was in college if he foresaw a future in professional ultra and trail running, the then-Colorado Buffaloes runner would have laughed and said there was no chance.
At the time he was easily above average in the collegiate cross country and track world.
He finished his career in Boulder with a few Pac-12 All-Academic first-team honors as an environmental studies major, ran for high marks and contributed for an NCAA cross country team title in 2014. All after his high school career ended with a second-place individual finish at the State AA cross country meet running for Hellgate.
But he had to manage nagging injuries that kept creeping up throughout college. The intensity of his workload kept him from staying healthy and he never finished higher than 89th at the NCAA national meet.
So, like many college graduates, he moved back home not long after his collegiate career ended.
He took a job with Runner’s Edge — he is still with the company, working as a race director — and moonlights as an assistant coach for Hellgate's cross country and track teams. All the while, Peterman runs the trails.
“Everything I did growing up, it makes sense that I am into trail running,” Peterman said last week. “I was really into climbing peaks, mountain biking and just doing stuff like that. Once I moved back to Missoula after college I realized that was something I wanted to do again. But, now that I have this background of running, I was really excited to combine the two.”
Peterman’s rise in professional trail running started with a win at the Speedgoat 50K in Utah, where he broke ultra-running legend Jim Walmlsey’s course record. His performance gave him the internal confidence that he had the potential to do well and, maybe, could push himself to even greater and tougher distances.
But you never know, even when things are looking up.
“I didn’t know,” he said. “I did well, but I might not have actually broken Jim’s record. That’s how trail running is sometimes; you just have to be OK with it.”
A win at the 2021 Moab Trail marathon, where he broke his own course record en route to his third win in a row in the race — he lowered his record each time out — gave him more confidence. Then last November a win at the JFK 50 mile in his longest race up until this past March, when he won the Chuckanut 50K in Bellingham, Washington, added even more momentum.
But he still wasn’t done.
He doubled the distance to 100K at the Canyons Endurance Runs ultra near Auburn, California, winning the whole thing in March to continue his meteoric rise through the trail and endurance running world.
His preparation going from 50K to 100K remained the same for almost all of his races. His heavy weeks have about three days of 20-plus miles that include elevation climbs and bike rides — both for workouts and getting where he needs to go — throughout each day. Nothing "too psychotic," in his words.
His training regime will soon be put to the test though. Peterman’s win at the Canyons Endurance Run awarded him a golden ticket to the Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trek through the California Sierra Nevada Mountains starting June 25.
Peterman will climb 18,000 feet, descend 23,000 and run through various landscapes between Olympic Valley and Auburn. Walmsley, last year’s winner, finished in 14 hours, 46 minutes and 1 second.
“That’s what has worked for me so far. We will see if it works for 100 miles,” Peterman, who is sponsored by running apparel brand HOKA but doesn’t have a formal coach or a team to compete with, said. “I’m just kinda learning as I go.”
It took Peterman some time to decide if he wanted to take the golden ticket, narrowing the options down to: take the chance and run with it or play the patient game.
He didn’t feel pressure from HOKA reps, who would support whichever decision Peterman would make.
He opted yes, making things official just over a week ago on his Instagram page.
“I didn’t think I would be here so soon,” Peterman said.
Missoula roots
Peterman has always loved and kept his hometown of Missoula close to his heart. He preferred the trails of Mount Sentinel and the Bitterroot Valley as training grounds growing up, returned once his college career ended, and now as his pro career has sky rocketed.
Where he runs depends on the time of year. Running up to the 'M' on Mount Sentinel is one of the only options when forest roads and trails are closed for the winter, so he felt he was up there all the time. If you’re out running a trail or have signed up for a local race, chances are you will see the 6-foot-3 Peterman working his way through a workout or managing a race.
“We live in Missoula, Montana; I get to spend four hours a day outside and call it my job,” he said. “There’s not many better places for trail running than Missoula."
He learned the tricks of the trade on the trails in Missoula and down in the Bitterroot Valley, getting his career started in 2009 with the Knights under head coach Anders Brooker and then-assistant coach Mike Foote — another Missoula-based pro runner who is sponsored by North Face.
Shockingly, Peterman wasn’t always the 6-3 runner he is now. But, according to Foote and Brooker, even at 14, Peterman had the mind of a seasoned and dedicated runner.
“When I first met Adam it was my first day of being an assistant coach at Hellgate cross country and it was Adam’s first day of cross country practice as a freshman, and he was not a tall kid. He was very small,” Foote recalled. “But I heard through some of the other coaches that Adam was a really strong runner in middle school and was a total stud and we were excited to have him on the Hellgate High School team.
“The first thing I talked to him about was his 5K PR, which he knew off the top of his head,” Foote added. “Which is pretty funny for a 14 year old to remember.”
The same kid that could list his best times off the top of his head and was seen as a strong runner so young was engaged. He had a drive and a want to be great, which was seen almost immediately by his coaches at Hellgate.
“I remember having conversations with him and his parents, saying he can be whatever he wants to be,” Brooker said. “He had the physical tools and he was engaged. Like, whatever level he wanted to be great whether it was ‘What do I eat? How many miles do I run? What do I wear?’ He always asked a lot of questions and he wanted to be great at an early age.”
“I remember having conversations and saying ‘Yeah he can be really special and is going to be really special.’”
Even away from the coaching side, both Foote and Brooker love seeing what Peterman is doing. From watching him hone his skills on the courses and trails of Missoula in the Hellgate scarlet red, to his rise in the sport, it’s a genuine joy for those who have seen his journey.
“I have so much respect for Adam,” Foote said. “I have seen him from his first day of cross country practice to today. There is nobody I can be rooting for more than Adam. It’s also just fun. I feel like I am on the tail end of my competitive career and he’s just getting into it so it’s such an exciting thing to see that next generation. He’s taking it by storm.”
First time at Western States
Peterman watched and supported his partner Erin Clark, another HOKA sponsored runner and former Colorado Buffalo, compete at Western States last year. She droppedg out about halfway through at mile 55 on a torrid day under the California sun.
It was Peterman’s first time at Western States, and he told himself he would be there one day as a competitor.
“My plan was to try and do it in 2023, but I figured to just go for it now and cook it while it’s hot,” he said. “Eventually it may crash and burn, but I’m ready for that. … “I do not expect to go into this and light the world on fire.”
Peterman isn’t letting the majesty of the race get to him. He treats it as any other and not make it bigger than it is. He will compete to the best of his ability, and see what happens. He will trust his instincts that he has developed from countless miles and his recent high-level wins.
When Peterman races he never wants to think about how many more miles are left, keeping himself hydrated with 400-calorie drinks, gels and a few Oreo cookies throughout the run like at the Canyons Endurance.
“There was a period during (Canyons) that I got dropped to second, the guy who was ahead of me probably had a three-or-four minute lead,” he said, looking back at the Canyons Endurance Run. “I think that was the hardest part because it came at mile 40 and I was like ‘Am I going backwards, what’s the deal?’ And then I finally had to realize that I was still running pretty well, but this guy moved pretty early and hard and I just didn’t want to cover it then.
“Now I’m lining up for Western States in a few months,” he said, almost in disbelief. “ ... I’m going to shoot my shot.”
