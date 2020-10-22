MISSOULA — Sentinel cross country coach Diego Hammett couldn’t help but smile while watching his team celebrate with its city championship trophy last week at Linda Vista Golf Course.
“Look at them, they’re happy and living in the moment,” said Hammett, whose Spartans will vie for their first State AA boys team championship since 1984 on Saturday at the 5K course at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell. “But I told them, ‘Hey, let’s stay hungry and stay humble.’ That’s been our motto all year.”
In winning the city title, the Spartans accomplished their first goal, which they set in the summer, by beating out the dominant Hellgate program for the second time in three seasons. But unlike their 2018 city championship, having Missoula bragging rights isn’t their end goal.
“That year, city was our main goal. We weren’t even talking much about state that year,” said Sentinel junior Tanner Klumph, who was on last year’s team that took second at city and third at state. “Winning city was just our first goal for this season. Now it’s going to be good to focus on state and get ready for that.”
The Spartans head to the state meet as the only AA boys team with two runners in the top seven time-wise this year, three in the top nine and four in the top 14. Bozeman has five in the top 22, while Sentinel’s five best runners are in the top 25.
The Spartans will try to snap Bozeman’s streak of 12 consecutive state championships, an MHSA record regardless of classification. They haven’t faced each other this year because the coronavirus pandemic limited teams to competing within their conference during the regular season.
“They’ve already set their goals, and the captains have said phones off at 10 (p.m.), everybody in bed at 10 (p.m.),” Hammett said. “They all agreed to it. They’re staying focused and ready to go.”
Klumph has been one of Sentinel’s leaders and one of the top runners in the state after placing 18th at state last year. He ranks second among all Class AA runners with a season-best time of 15:59, about 20 seconds behind Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde.
Senior Wyatt Mortenson has added a boost to the Spartans’ title hopes with the seventh-fastest time in the state in his first season after transferring from Colorado, where he finished ninth at the 3A state meet as a sophomore. Junior Chase Green is tied for ninth among runners in Class AA, senior Corbin Johnson is 14th and sophomore Keagen Crosby is 25th.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity,” Klumph said. “I’m looking forward to this last cross country race with Corbin and Wyatt. I’m excited to see how it goes.”
On the girls side, Sentinel junior Brooke Stayner owns the 24th-fastest time in the state, and senior Emma Nelson is close behind at 26th. Stayner, who’s battled a leg injury this year, placed seventh at the state meet last season.
Hopeful Hellgate
Hellgate senior Sage Brooks, a Syracuse commit, owns the fastest girls time in the state at 17:59.4, about 11 seconds ahead of Bozeman freshman Natalie Nicholas. Brooks has beaten defending state champion Kylie Hartnett of Helena High this year but pulled out of her previous race with a foot injury.
“She was just being real cautious and thinking about her goals for state,” Hellgate coach Anders Brooker said of Brooks, who placed fifth at state last year despite suffering an MCL strain in one of her knees during a skiing accident less than a month before that meet. “If this was state, she would’ve pushed through it and finished.”
Knights junior Kensey May brings championship experience, winning a state title in Virginia last year before moving to Missoula, where her father is the Montana Grizzlies cross country coach and a former Bozeman coach. She owns the sixth-best time in the state and is coming off her first win of the season.
Rounding out Hellgate’s three-headed attack, senior Abby Kendrick ranks 13th in the state. She placed third at the 2019 state meet and 10th at the 2018 state meet.
“We feel that on any given day Kensey, Abby and Sage could win,” Brooker said. “They’re that good.”
The Knights will have a tougher task of winning a team title. Bozeman’s top seven runners rank among the 12 fastest times in the state. Hellgate’s top five runners are in the top 31 time-wise.
On the boys side, Hellgate senior Ignatius Fitzgerald has found his footing heading into the state tournament after an injury in his first race of the year. The Oregon commit is coming off victories at the Helena 7 of 7 meet and the city championships.
Fitzgerald’s season-best time of 16:12.8 in his latest race is tied for the ninth-fastest time in Class AA this season. He’s the highest-placing returner from last year’s state tournament, where he took third.
“Iggy went through some adversity early in the year, so it’s like he’s coming around at the right time,” Brooker said. “He’s building confidence each week. That’s what we want. This (state) meet is the one we’re running for.”
Hellgate senior Miles Colescott owns the sixth-best time in the state, but it’ll be an uphill climb for the Knights to try to win a team title without their usual depth. They tied for first with Bozeman last year but lost the tiebreaker when comparing their sixth-place finishers and ended up in second place.
