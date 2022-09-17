MISSOULA — The ultimate goal is a State AA team championship, but taking top honors in the Mountain West Classic cross country meet Saturday was certainly cause for celebration for the Missoula Sentinel boys.
After all, it's not just Treasure State runners the Spartans were up against. There were teams from three states and athletes from the large metro area of Spokane.
And Sentinel won the 58-team boys varsity competition by more than just a little. The Spartans finished with a point total of 102, which was 29 points fewer than runner-up Coeur d'Alene, 35 fewer than third-place Lewis and Clark (Idaho) and 43 fewer than fourth-place Bozeman.
"Last year we got second in the Mountain West with the (state runner-up) team we had and this year our group is more team-oriented and we run more as a pack," Spartans coach Diego Hammett said. "Keagen Crosby leads the group and makes sure everybody is on board and on the same page."
The senior Crosby was the top western Montana finisher in the 415-runner boys varsity field. He posted a time of 15 minutes and 54 seconds on the UM Golf Course. Senior Weston Brown of Bozeman won the race in 15:13.25, topping his second-place teammate, Nathan Neil, by almost 15 seconds.
"We were shooting for Keagen to try to get under 16 minutes and he did," Hammett said. "But our motto is the job is not done yet. It's not the end of the season. But everyone PR'd today, so we ran well.
"I figured we'd be Top 3 or 4 as a team. You hate to look at results from the week before, but you do sometimes and you run a hypothetical meet. It's easy to get caught up in that but our guys stayed humble and ran hard."
Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius took seventh in 15:55.89. Sentinel senior Callum Coots was 11th in 16:06.89 and teammate Quinn Newman was 19th in 16:36.18.
Sentinel also won the 40-team junior varsity meet. Spartans senior Noah Mortenson took first in 17:20.81 and teammate Samuel McCarter was second in 17:32.35.
In the girls varsity race, Missoula Hellgate took third with 165 team points. Bozeman and Hardin each finished with 149 points, but the Hawks were crowned team champion by tiebreaker criteria.
Lilli Rumsey Eash of Kalispell Flathead was the top Montana finisher, taking fourth in 18:52.87. Annastasia Peters of Post Falls (Idaho) won in 17:47.76.
Sentinel's Malia Bradford was the top Missoula finisher, taking eighth in 19:09.88. Jamison Molloy of Hellgate took 22nd in 19:51.39 and Siri Erickson of Columbia Falls was right behind her in 19:57.67.
"Malia has made some big leaps and bounds compared to last year," Hammett said. "She really dedicated herself this summer."
Hellgate took second in the girls JV team race behind Bozeman. The top western Montana finisher in the JV race was eighth grader Aubrey Baxter of Thompson Falls, who took eighth in 21:37.54.
For a complete list of results, log on to competitivetiming.com.
