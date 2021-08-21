MISSOULA — There is always going to be some added competition when in-city rivals take each other on. But when two of the schools are some of the best in the state in a sport, the stakes get a bit higher.
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans didn’t just break a school drought that lasted since 1984 and snapped Bozeman's 12-year dynasty by winning the Class AA boys state cross country title in 2020. The Spartans also got past rival Hellgate's historically strong boys squad and loosened the Knights' hold over Missoula prep cross country.
“That was one of our main goals,” Sentinel head coach Diego Hammett said. “We knew Hellgate was one of the top teams in the state, and wanted to just try and get up to their standards on the guys side. We are trying to get there on the girls side and hopefully someday we will. On the guys side it seems like we have always been right there close to it and we finally got over it."
The Spartans are in newfound territory this season as the defending champs. Hammett said he preaches humility, and his team has responded so far as the 2021 season comes around the bell lap.
“I just told them let’s not take everything for granted, be humble about it, keep working hard and whatever happens happens,” he said. “They are still hungry. They still want to defend that title but know that we have to look out for a Hellgate, Billings West or Great Falls.”
Sentinel took the 2020 team title 59-67 over second-place Hellgate. The Spartans were led by senior Tanner Klumph who took second at state and happens to be the only returner from the top four of last season’s state meet. The Spartans also bring back two top-25 finishers in senior Chase Green, who placed 12th at the 2020 state meet and senior Colin Shaules, 25th, to a team also looking to replace top-15 finishers Wyatt Mortenson and Corbin Johnson.
“This class that I have now, the seniors, they have worked hard since their freshmen years and they know what they need to do,” Hammett said.
Everyone in the state has spent over a decade chasing Bozeman, which was split into two schools in 2020 with some athletes splitting off to crosstown Gallatin, while the Hawks won a state record 12 titles in a row. But although Hellgate had came close in 2019 after a run-off between the No. 6 runners, it was Sentinel that ultimately ended the streak in 2020.
It isn't necessarily a bad thing that Hellgate doesn’t need to look far for top competition.
“It’s great for both teams,” said Knights head coach Anders Brooker, who heads into his 16th season coaching Hellgate's cross country program. “I would say it’s a friendly rivalry. Diego is doing a great job over there. … We want to beat them of course, we want to be the state champions and beat them every time we race them. … They are motivating for our guys. For a long time we have been looking at Bozeman, and we always are, but we can’t look very far because the best boys team in the state is right across town. It’s been good for both teams honestly.
“We know Sentinel is going to go to work and try to repeat and we know our guys, like most years, are going to try to beat them at the end of the year.”
Hellgate lost Ignatius Fitzgerald and Miles Colescott, who took third and fourth, to graduation leaving the Spartans as a heavy favorite to finish high once again. Hellgate’s top returners from 2020 are junior Finneas Colescott and a few distance runners who Brooker said made significant improvements during the track season.
On the girls side, Hellgate remains the standard in Missoula after another close call in 2020 losing to state champions Bozeman by just four points.
The Knights return 2020 individual champ Kensey May who took the top spot in 19:21.03, beating 2019 state champ Kylie Hartnett (Helena) who also returns this season. While May’s efforts were stellar, her now-graduated former teammates Abby Kendrick and Sage Brooks took third and fourth, so the team was a bit top heavy in the state meet and lacked some key depth.
“If you don’t have at least four in the top 15 you’re probably not winning a state title,” Brooker said.
While Hellgate had three top four finishers in 2020, Bozeman placed six runners in the top 13 including all seven in the top 17. Hellgate placed runners at 18, 21, 27 and 28. The good news is, the Knights return all those runners that filled in the back end. Hellgate likely won’t have three top-four finishers at state in 2021 barring any massive improvements, but Brooker does think the experience from last season combined with more training should put his team’s depth at the level it needs to be for a title.
Plus, having May, who was the 2020 Gatorade Girls Cross Country athlete of the year in Montana, helps too.
“Obviously when you lose Sage Brooks and Abby Kendrick, it’s a big loss,” he said. “What we do have this year is a really engaged group of girls and we bring back Kensey May who is going to compete for a state championship with a couple other individuals in the state. And then just a really deep group of girls who have worked well together the last few years and are healthy and strong. … We will be strong up front with Kensey but really, you mentioned it, we lacked depth last year, and that is going to be a strength.”
The Sentinel girls meanwhile took sixth at state and return Brooke Stayner, an all-around star athlete at Sentinel who is also going to split time with other fall sports per Hammett. He said he has around 15 girls as the program continues to build.
Big Sky/Loyola
Elsewhere in Class AA Missoula cross country the Big Sky Eagles finished last at the 2020 state meet with their highest finisher, senior Nathaniel Gale taking 55th, returning. On the girls side Big Sky took 14th out of the 15 scoring teams as the team also returns its top runner from the 2020 state meet in Freya Jones who finished 58th.
At the Class B level, Missoula Loyola is playing the usual numbers game but head coach Heidi Bridges is happy to see her team out on the course with minimal restrictions. The team doesn’t need to practice in small groups like in 2020, and that has left a weight off her shoulders and many other coaches in the state.
"I am feeling great, I haven't had to take temperatures this year," she said. " ... It was of course just different in 2020 but this year we have a pretty young team. ... We have 12 boys and about five boys."
Loyola is expected to return its top girls state meet finisher, senior Abby Strader, but not its top boys finisher, Zeke Boos who moved.
For a complete look at the 2020 high school cross country season, go here.
