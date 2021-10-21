MISSOULA — Last season, the Missoula Sentinel boys cross country team was doing the math as runners crossed the finish line at the 2020 Class AA state cross country meet in Kalispell.
It came down to single-digit scoring, as the Spartans narrowly beat in-town foe Missoula Hellgate by eight. The Spartans broke through a Bozeman-sized wall that stood tall for 12 seasons, and the Spartans very well could roll to a second boys title in a row, starting their own string of titles.
But, like Sentinel, Hellgate isn’t far off this season as the two programs look to be on a collision course set to hit Saturday at the state cross country meet at the University of Montana Golf Course.
If you take a look at the top boys marks in Class AA, it’s obvious who stands out. Sentinel has three runners in the top 10, while Hellgate has another three in the same spot. Sentinel has the top mark thanks to senior Tanner Klumph, while Hellgate has a senior of its own, Finneas Colescott, at No. 3. Sentinel has four runners in the top 16 and Hellgate has five in the top 30.
Hellgate coach Anders Brooker put things in perspective for his boys team. They can't control how Sentinel, or anyone else, is going to do, so the Knights are going to worry about their results. Even if right in front of them, or behind, is a purple jersey with "Spartans" written across it.
"The only thing we can do is show up and control the things we can," he said. "That's attitude and effort. So when we set our race plan it will not be around another team. ... With that said obviously our guys are so close with their guys — not just performance wise but also they know each other and are friends. They are well aware who they are trying to beat and where those kids are at."
Sentinel had a missing runner last week, their third in the pack, Keagen Crosby. But he is good to go for state and the Spartans are at full strength with a crop of seniors.
"This week we have just been focusing mentally and physically about how we need to compete," Spartans coach Diego Hammett said. " ... I have a ton of seniors with five on the team. Their goal was when they are seniors is to win state. That's our goal this year.
"We know we got the target on our back, but this is what we wanted."
Sure Bozeman, Great Falls and even the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack and their star runner Sam Ells — who is ranked second in AA and has beaten Klumph and Colescott in head-to-head races a few times this season — could sneak in and make things interesting.
So can Great Falls, a team that surprised Hammett.
"They are looking good and I wouldn't be surprised if they are pushing Bozeman for a trophy," he said.
The boys will run first at 11 a.m., followed by the A boys, AA girls, A girls, and so on until the final race takes off about 2:45 p.m. The weather should be calmer than last year when snow covered the course in Kalispell. There is a slight chance of rain, but conditions should be as tame as a late October race can be.
Going first has its benefits, even if the weather stays calm, and of course Hellgate and Sentinel have home-course advantage.
"We joked, but kinda not joking, that Missoula should host each year because we've been pretty lucky with weather," Brooker said playfully. "We had snow in Great Falls and snow in Kalispell, so I think everybody is happy that the forecast looks like we got a decent day ahead of us."
The Spartans have a target on their backs after winning the 2020 title, but also in a way after the program won its second straight track and field crown in the spring. Sure cross country and track and field are technically different sports, but they go hand in hand when key distance runners competed in both and played major roles for the Spartans winning the two boys titles in 2019 and 2021.
Winning both the cross country and track and field titles last year, the Spartan boys became the first AA team to sweep the running sports in the same academic year since Kalispell Flathead did it in 2003-04. No AA team has swept the cross country and track and field team titles in back-to-back academic years.
May eyes a second
No one has repeated as the individual AA champ since Annie Hill of Glacier did it in 2014 and ‘15, even though plenty have had high finishes and hopes to do it.
Hellgate’s Kensey May, the 2020 individual champ, is the latest in a recent line trying to buck that trend. She has won all her races except one this season — when she placed third at the Mountain West Classic on the same course the state meet will be at. There is more context to the third-place showing as she was the top runner out of Montana, finishing behind a pair of out-of-state stars at the big meet.
She leads a group of Hellgate runners who, according to Brooker, haven’t all found their strides at the same time yet.
"Our girls team feels like they've yet to all run well on the same day," he said. "They've all had some great performances this season, we love where we are at but they would say the same thing, we just haven't had one of those days where they all are clicking."
Hellgate’s crop of runners have PR'd at three different meets: The Butte High Invite, the Bozeman XC Invite and the Runner’s Edge Missoula City Meet. The Knights’ seven top runners all enter with times in the top 28 in the Class AA, but just two in the top 15 and May is the lone rep in the top 10 as the team has a different vibe than it did last season with three top-five finishers when the Knights finished second to Bozeman, 43-47.
But the depth is still there, just not as top heavy as it was. Hellgate is a contender along with the likes of Bozeman, Helena High and Bozeman Gallatin.
Sentinel meanwhile could see some solid performances from junior Malia Radford and all-around star Brooke Stayner.
Other notables
Hellgate-Sentinel isn’t the only boys race that could come down to a narrow finish.
Class A defending champ Hamilton brought back its entire top seven from a team that took the 2020 title, 35-54, over Hardin. The top-two individuals are back for the Broncs, defending champ Colter Purcell and Colter Kirkland. But Hardin isn’t a pushover and brings back its own strong pack to contend with the Broncs.
On paper, when comparing the top times from each this season, Hardin wins a hypothetical, perfect race, 55-56, over Hamilton. Take that with a grain of salt because, even though weather conditions are supposed to be decent enough, anything can happen during the state meet.
The day starting off with the Sentinel-Hellgate battle, quickly followed by the Hamilton-Hardin clash, should bring some quick excitement Saturday morning.
