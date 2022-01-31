MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel senior Tanner Klumph has hauled in plenty of awards the past year between the Class AA state track and field team title, the AA individual cross country state crown and, now, he has been named the Gatorade athlete of the year for boys cross country.
The announcement was made Monday by Gatorade and Klumph shared the news on Twitter.
Excited to say I’ve been named this years Gatorade player of the year! @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/hIDOxp5r7T— Tanner Klumph (@KlumphTanner) January 31, 2022
Klumph placed first at the AA state cross country meet this past fall in Missoula with a time of 15:56.21 about 10 seconds ahead of in-town rival Finneas Colescott out of Missoula Hellgate.
Klumph, who will run for the University of Minnesota in college, had three first-place finishes and never finished outside the top six in any race during the prep season.
He is the second boys runner from Sentinel to earn the honor joining Jacob Turner, who won the honor in 2010-11.
Hellgate's Kensey May won the girls cross country award last week as the Missoula schools swept the honors. Both will be in the running for the national athlete of the year award which will be announced in February.
