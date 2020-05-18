BILLINGS — Westby will offer two more sports this coming school year.
During its Executive Board meeting Monday, the Montana High School Association approved cooperatives for boys wrestling and girls cross country between Westby and Grenora, North Dakota.
Westby administrators have hoped to add wrestling for a few years, superintendent Tony Holecek told 406mtsports.com Monday. To do so, the school needed to add a girls sport to maintain an even number of boys and girls programs, so girls cross country was proposed. That sport will be offered for Westby-Grenora girls in the fall. Westby boys will be able to join Grenora's existing wrestling program in 2020-21, as well.
"The biggest thing is it opens opportunities for kids," Holecek said. "The rest remains to be seen. We’ll start to learn what our participation rates are this coming and fall and winter."
Holecek expects two to three students each to come out for cross country and wrestling next season. The Westby-Grenora cross country coaching position is currently being advertised, Holecek said. Grenora's wrestling coach will lead the co-op.
Westby and Grenora also have co-ops for football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls track and field and boys and girls golf.
