MILES CITY — Kevin Layton has been recommended to be the next Miles City girls and boys cross country coach.

The hire is pending school board approval according to a press release from Miles City activities director Kyle Dunfee.

Layton is a native of Portland, Oregon, and has been a teacher and coach at Sacred Heart Parish School in Miles City since 2013. 

Layton was an assistant boys basketball coach at Miles City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and is currently a coach and athletic coordinator at Sacred Heart. He has also coached youth soccer.

