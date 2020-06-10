MILES CITY — Kevin Layton has been recommended to be the next Miles City girls and boys cross country coach.
The hire is pending school board approval according to a press release from Miles City activities director Kyle Dunfee.
Layton is a native of Portland, Oregon, and has been a teacher and coach at Sacred Heart Parish School in Miles City since 2013.
Layton was an assistant boys basketball coach at Miles City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and is currently a coach and athletic coordinator at Sacred Heart. He has also coached youth soccer.
