MISSOULA — The sports of Spartan Racing and cross country aren’t as far apart as one might think.
Aside from the easy answer that both are races around three miles long depending on the level, there is more to it. Both are mentally taxing, and for some who run both, there is a preference in the racing environment.
Spartan Races are most often held in wooded areas with room for the sprawling obstacle courses that make the lengthy and often grueling event unique. While you won’t be seeing any rope climbs or boulder carries in high school cross country, running in a wooded terrain in a mentally exhausting race sure sounds like cross country.
Cross country at the high school and college levels has moved more and more away from trail races, with most competitions at nice golf courses with little to no hills or sometimes the hilly parks. Bigfork’s new cross country head coach brings an interesting perspective to the sport.
Ryan Nollan, a Washington native who has lived in Bigfork for 15 years, has been around cross country for years with his kids running the sport and his family growing up. He has run Spartan Races for about six years and is bringing an interesting style to the Bigfork program.
Now leading the Class B Vikings and Valkyries, he wants his racers to be a bit more wild and gutsy than what traditional cross country would look like — more like Spartan racers in a sense.
“I really want our team to have a culture of kinda being wild and adventurous,” he said during a Wednesday phone interview. “Cross country has really kinda turned into a lot of golf course racing, but it is really about trail running. It’s not just doing loops around the track, it is a very different sport. I think for kids to be kinda wild and be willing to run in the woods and over crazy terrain — I like doing that — I am trying to bring that to our team.”
“Sometimes running can be a little technical and specific, but let's be a little reckless. Let's run and not worry about the right footing — let’s get after it,” he added.
Nollan added that Spartan Racing takes a gutsy level to run. Racers have to deal with variables and obstacles in a Spartan Race that aren’t there in cross country and traditional running sports.
“There is not a lot of room to complain about certain things, you just gotta get it done,” he said. “That’s what we want our team to be about. Let’s be smart the first mile. After that, we are just going to run gutsy for two miles.”
Nollan brings another interesting background to his coaching. He is Bigfork’s school psychologist. He has been a junior football coach too, but his psychology background has been a key part of his coaching style.
That is fitting for a sport that involves a heavy mental toll.
“Really, in cross country, the mental aspect is huge,” he said. “Each kid is so different. Some kinds are going to respond more of that ‘Let’s be gutsy and toughen up and just run through pain or mud.’ While some kids need something more like ‘You’re having fun and forget what you’re doing and you’re having a good time, so you’ll run faster.’ Understanding different personalities and how to reach different people crosses over a ton, and I feel like I am using that more than I am using specific running coaching.”
So far, he said, the boys and girls squads at Bigfork have responded well. The boys finished 10th at last season’s Class B state meet and return top finisher Elliot Sanford, a senior, who placed 33rd in 19:19.19. Sophomore Colton Ballard and senior Colton Wroble also return from last season’s state squad. The Bigfork boys squad has nine athletes listed on Athletic.net.
The boys team ran “a ton” together, which gives Nollan some confidence heading into his first year.
On the girls side, Bigfork has just five girls on the roster, with one who has state experience in junior Tabitha Raymond, who finished 54th last season.
Both teams will open the 2021 season at the Libby Invite Friday.
