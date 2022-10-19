BILLINGS — Annie Kaul has vivid memories of last year’s state cross country race.
“I pretty much remember every minute of that race,” Kaul said this week from her home in Plentywood. “It was really painful so I know how I want to run every part of it this year. Yeah, I feel like I'm ready.”
Kaul has three Class C runner-up finishes in her high school career and currently holds the fifth-best time of anyone in the state this season and the best in Class C. She is making the nine-hour trip back to Missoula with hopes to take that final step in her high school career, but with four of the top five from last year's state meet also in the field (Scobey's Mya Green, Manhattan Christian's Jadyn VanDyken and Twin Bridges' Allie Dale), nothing is ever guaranteed.
However, Kaul's trio of second-place finishes have come with subsequent lessons by races against two multi-state champions in West Yellowstone’s Averi Parker and Belt-Centerville’s Lindsey Paulson, both of whom have since graduated and moved onto the collegiate level.
Kaul says her mistake last year was going out too fast trying to stick with eventual champion Paulson, so Kaul is focused this time on running her own race rather than trying to match the styles of those around her.
“I know I want to run how I’m used to running,” Kaul said. “I’m used to the physical pain, I just have to be mentally tough for it.”
This season, Kaul has won all but two races she’s entered, finishing behind just Hardin’s Karis Brightwings-Pease and Watford City’s (ND) Jaelyn Ogle in separate races. But she’s been encouraged as her times fell throughout much of the season, including setting a new personal best of 18 minutes, 35.9 seconds at the Sidney Invitational Oct. 8. Because of that, she’s optimistic about her chances on Saturday.
“It's just knowing that I went through like all the training that we did, it helps me be confident going into the race and like motivating because I want to put everything that I did to work,” Kaul said.
Her preparation began in earnest in the summer after taking a couple weeks off. Kaul had strained her hip flexor prior to the 2022 state track meet, but still led the Wildcats to their first girls Class C title with her 42 points and individual titles in pole vault, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She started piling up miles in the summer and increased those as fall practices formally began.
“She's very self-motivated to be training all summer long on her own and the other kids see it,” Plentywood cross country coach Judy Kaul said. “Everyone in town sees Annie running all summer long: miles and miles and miles over the summer.”
The eighth-year coach took a new approach this season and switched up the team’s training process going from training for performance at meets each week to training focused on the state meet. And for the first time that she knew of, Plentywood is bringing full teams for both the boys and girls with 14 runners set to compete in Missoula.
“Everybody on the team has shown a tremendous amount of improvement this year so it's going to be really fun to see where everyone ends up,” Judy Kaul said.
It’s something Annie Kaul is also looking forward to.
“Honestly, my favorite part about every race is seeing my teammates finish,” she described.
Oftentimes, she will finish her own runs and loop back to find her teammates to finish with them as well. And that’s something her coach and mom appreciates.
“I'm super proud of her for being a fast runner, but what I'm so much more proud of is who she is as a person and how she has become a role model and taken the entire team under her wings and just guides all of them. I'm more proud of that than I think I am of her times and her places,” Judy Kaul said.
As of about a month ago, that also now includes younger brother Anderson Kaul due to a MHSA rule change this year.
“It's great, honestly, because with me being a senior and him being an eighth-grader, I never thought that I would get to compete or be in a high school sport at the same time with him,” Annie Kaul explained.
So when she thinks about her high school cross country career and how she wants to end it, it’s with mixed feelings.
“It's definitely going to be hard,” Annie Kaul said. “Not having my mom as a coach and not having the same teammates because, like, I feel like we've built up a good program so it's going to be hard to leave that behind.”
And as for the results part of that?
“I've definitely thought about it. I feel like it's almost like it's my turn, I guess, because I've been so close every year. I put in a lot more work this year so I'm really hoping for the results that I want because I just, I'm just ready for it,” Annie Kaul said.
Ready to race, ready for the recruiting visits that are already scheduled for after the weekend and ready to take the next steps.
But first she'll think about her pre-race prayer with her teammates as she crouches in the stillness and quiet moment of the race start on Saturday.
“It's asking for strength and thanking God for getting me here. That's usually what's going on in my head when I'm at the starting line.”
