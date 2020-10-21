BILLINGS — There are 522 miles that stretch between Richey High School and the state cross country meet at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, but it’s the final 3.1 on the course that Sam Smith has considered most closely.
He has been a part of three straight runner-up finishes with his team to Manhattan Christian and individually has been runner-up the last two years to two separate Manhattan Christian champions — Riley Schott and Ben Morrison.
And while he admits that has created motivation to rewrite the ending this Saturday at the state cross country meet, he also recognizes what the experience has taught him in a way that few other things could.
“Throughout my whole career, one of the best things I’ve learned is how to lose. It’s kind of in the sense of when you fall, fall forwards,” Smith said. “It’s something so huge that I’ve learned.”
So in that spirit, Smith set goals this season of winning state and running a race in at least 15 minutes, 30 seconds. For much of this fall, Smith led the state with the top time posted regardless of classifications, and has been tantalizing close to his goal. He currently has the second-fastest time in the state with a 15:45 at last week’s Nemont Invitational.
“It’s been the work I’ve put in on the offseason and during the season it’s been the people around me. It’s been my coach — he’s the most fantastic coach you could ever ask for,” Smith said. “God gave me a gift and I’ve just been developing it. That’s all it is.”
Smith, who hopes to continue running in college, says that other than training through the canceled track season in the spring, this year hasn’t felt all that different for him and his teammates in their corner of the state. Left to train on his own throughout much of the summer, Smith kept running.
“I pretty much have all the dirt roads to myself,” he joked.
His coach, Cesar Mireles, saw the improvement all through the spring when no one else was watching.
“He ran time trials on his own and he actually improved some of his track marks. Even though they weren’t official, he still ran personal bests this last spring. He’s been motivated, he’s been training hard. It didn’t change his training a bit.”
And while racing this season has been more limited than in the past to more regional races without as many opportunities to race against teams from other parts of the state, the Fusion have been fortunate in that they have gotten to race.
“It’s been really good. We didn’t have any weekends where we didn’t have a meet,” Mireles said.
Smith and his teammates, Nicholas Ellerton (senior), Jacob Smith (junior), Matthew Ellerton (sophomore) and Ryan Eggert (freshman) along with their girls team counterpart Mataya Veverka (sophomore), have steadily improved with consistent racing and training. Four of them even posted personal-best times in their final race before state. And while they didn’t face the variety of competition they usually might have, this season’s format included an unforeseen benefit.
“They got to see how they’re performing against other runners they have run against the week before, two weeks before,” Mireles explained. “It’s nice to have that because they’re able to have targets and to have goals to compete against runners that maybe have beat our athletes earlier in the season.”
But it’s also been challenging without having the opportunity to race teams as often that they will find themselves up against at the state meet. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t aware of other teams also planning their own runs to the top of the podium.
“After every meet, we’re checking out times,” Smith explained. “We’re looking at what (our competitors) ran and we’re just figuring out what we have to do.”
The single time Richey-Lambert faced off against Manhattan Christian this season was at the end of September in Lewistown at the Fergus Invite. The Eagles won the team event, but Smith came out on top of the individual racers. A third team in this mix, Belt-Centerville, outscored the Fusion by three points after falling to Richey-Lambert early in the season, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the final matchup at state.
Mireles says those experiences serve as reminders to his team going into Saturday.
“Just keep them motivated that they need to keep going when it starts getting tough out there and just letting them know that every single point, every single place counts.”
And if anything, their experience over the last few years has taught them perseverance to keep showing up to work hard and with belief that the outcome could swing your way.
“They want to win state. We are ranked number two and we have been, but we always go in as we’re going to go out there and fight for it,” Mireles said. “We’re going to give it a shot and whatever comes out comes out. But we’re not just going to settle for second. We’re going to try for it and we’re going to shoot for the gold and just see how things unfold at the state meet.”
They know it will be a challenge to prevent an Eagles team which has set Class C scoring records the last three years from earning a fifth-straight championship. But the Fusion are working so the lessons they’ve learned over the last three years potentially result in the recapture of a title they held in 2015 as the last team to win before Manhattan Christian began its streak.
“It definitely gives me motivation,” Smith said. “The biggest thing that we really work on is just staying relaxed, just staying chill, not worrying about what (our competitors are) going to do, what their strategy is going to be. We’re going to have to acknowledge them, we’re going to have to, but we’re not going to worry about it.”
“It’s been tough getting second so many times. Maybe the first time doing it, it was a very great accomplishment, but then trying to win the title and coming up short has been tough," Mireles said this week. "I’m very proud of us being able to finish in the top two for three years and we won state back in 2015. It’s been a good run for the Fusion cross country team.”
