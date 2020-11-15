BOZEMAN – Richey-Lambert’s Sam Smith and Hamilton’s Brynn Poulsen are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after their climactic performances at the state cross country championships in Kalispell.
Smith, an honor student who also was Richey-Lambert’s homecoming king in September, owned the state’s fastest time for any class (15:54) for a large part of the fall. He then handily won the Class C meet on a snowy course at Rebecca Farm in 17:04, 24 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.
Smith ran in eight meets this fall, winning all eight. His personal-best 15:54.7 at Glasgow on Sept. 19 wound up as the second-best time among all classes in Montana for the season.
Poulsen, who established a Class A record in winning the state championship as a junior in 2019, had an equally dominant fall for Hamilton, culminating in winning the state title by 40 seconds.
Poulsen also won all eight of her meets, including the state meet in 19:02.3 – the second-best Class A time ever, behind her 18:40 the previous fall. Her 18:48 mark in winning the Western A Fall Classic on Oct. 17 was the top time in the class for the season by 50 seconds.
Poulsen recently committed to Boise State.
