Schools will be able to develop their own plans regarding spectators at athletic events and other activities, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said Thursday.
The announcement came during a press conference a day after Huntley Project Schools announced its plan to allow a limited number of spectators at events.
The initial health officer order that kept spectators from attending high school athletic events was issued Aug. 18 with the support of local athletic directors and school superintendents, Felton has said.
After continuing discussions with school leaders, Felton said the decision was made to let schools form individual plans for spectators at athletic events, and he announced Thursday morning that he was rescinding the original health officer order.
"Our experience with COVID-19 has been consistent," Felton said. "Start with a plan, learn from experience and adjust the plan as we learn more."
Felton had said previously that the spectator limitations could be reviewed, but that county health officials needed more time to understand how school openings could affect the county's COVID-19 situation, and that a major concern was that relationships between sports families and other spectators might lead to prolonged close interactions that could lead to the transmission of COVID-19.
Since the county is home to schools in several different classes with different resources and needs, school officials now believe individualized plans make more sense rather than the same policy for all schools, Felton said.
RiverStone is available to review and provide feedback for those plans, according to Felton. Districts will also have to comply with orders from the governor's office, he said.
The decision comes after the public organized rallies, protests and petitions to change the rule. While officials heard the concerns of parents, students and community members, those efforts didn't factor into the county's rule change, Felton said.
"Public opinion is important, but in the final analysis thoughtful discussion, the confusion about inconsistencies within conferences and the uniqueness of each school district led to this decision for districts to make their own plans," Felton said.
Dr. Steven Klepps, an orthopedic surgeon in Billings who advocated for allowing spectators at games, including during a county health board meeting and a rally Sept. 4, told The Billings Gazette last week he was in contact with numerous parents who said they would enforce safety measures at games.
Felton said gatherings still make him nervous but that he is choosing to trust people.
"I am taking people at their word," Felton said. "I have heard from many, many family members that they will do anything they can to keep their children safe. So I'm going to take them at their word that they will do that."
Already multiple cases have been found at multiple schools involving students, teachers and parents, according to Felton.
Schools
Felton also touched on the factors the county is monitoring regarding keeping schools open.
Among the four public health categories being monitored to inform a school closure decision, all are trending in the wrong direction, according to Felton. Positive COVID-19 test rate, which is based on a seven-day rolling average of the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, went into red status earlier this week when it was calculated to be at 10.4%. The threshold for red status is 10%.
COVID-19 daily case average, which is based on a seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, remained in yellow status Thursday with 24.5 new cases per 100,000. The threshold for red status in that category is 25. Both the daily case average and test rate numbers are updated on RiverStone's online Unified Health Command Dashboard site every Tuesday.
Heathcare System Capacity, defined as having sufficient hospital staff, beds and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status Thursday.
The fourth category, case clusters and percentage of cases for people under the age of 19, was green but trending worse, according to Felton.
Also at the press conference was Karen Graf, the RiverStone Health school nurse manager. Graf talked about what parents can do to help districts stay on top of COVID-19 cases. She described routine school nursing scenarios that suddenly take on added complexity and gravity because of the ways in which known COVID-19 symptoms can overlap with a variety of other illnesses and health issues.
A student may be having trouble breathing and be asthmatic, but that doesn't rule out the chance it could be COVID-19. In another situation, she described how a student reported headaches that could be consistent with the virus, but a conversation with parents revealed that this individual "manages their emotions with physical complaints."
"Parents, it's important that you know what is normal for your child," Graf said. "So be aware of symptoms of stress or anxiety or what might be a symptom of COVID-19."
Graf said that already she has had reports of a family having to make arrangements for a 14-day quarantine of their children because of a COVID-19 case within the family that was found after a visit to extended family before school started. "Possible other contacts to that one single case include multiple work places, a day care, several schools, sports teams and other social circles in two Montana counties," Graf said.
